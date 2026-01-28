



India and the European Union have reaffirmed their strong dedication to bolstering multilateralism, placing the United Nations firmly at its centre.





This commitment emerged prominently during the recent India-EU Summit, which coincided with the State Visit to India by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.





In a comprehensive joint statement issued from New Delhi, the leaders highlighted the critical need for an effective multilateral system. They stressed that the United Nations must lead this framework to address modern global challenges adequately.





A key focus was the urgent requirement for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council. The leaders argued that such changes are essential to render the Council more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic, accountable, and reflective of today's geopolitical realities.





The statement also underscored the pivotal role of the World Trade Organisation in the multilateral trading system and global trade governance. Both sides emphasised that meaningful, necessary, and comprehensive reforms to the WTO are vital to enhance its functionality and better serve the objectives of all member states.





Beyond institutional reforms, the leaders prioritised close cooperation on regional and global security matters. They acknowledged the interconnected security and prosperity linking Europe with the Indo-Pacific region, signalling a strategic alignment of interests.





India and the EU reiterated their shared resolve to foster a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This vision aligns with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while recognising each side's distinct roles and engagements in the region.





To advance this agenda, the leaders welcomed closer collaboration, including the inaugural India-EU Consultations on the Indo-Pacific, scheduled for New Delhi. They also anticipated joint activities under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and aimed to strengthen ties within the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) during India's ongoing Chairship.





The joint statement expressed profound concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Leaders noted its immense human suffering and far-reaching global consequences, underscoring the urgency of resolution.





On Ukraine specifically, both sides voiced worry about the protracted war. They pledged continued support for efforts to secure a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, grounded in the UN Charter and international law principles such as independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.





Turning to the Middle East, the leaders referenced the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on 17 November 2025. This resolution welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace and authorises an International Stabilisation Force as part of a Comprehensive Plan to address the Gaza conflict.





They urged all parties to implement the resolution fully, in accordance with international law and prior UN Security Council resolutions. India and the EU restated their readiness to back initiatives for a just and durable peace.





Critical elements highlighted include ensuring unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza. The sides also advocated for a just and lasting solution via the two-State framework, pursued through dialogue and diplomacy.





This summit and its outcomes reflect deepening India-EU strategic partnership amid evolving global dynamics. The emphasis on reformed multilateral institutions, Indo-Pacific stability, and conflict resolution positions both as proactive contributors to international peace and prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







