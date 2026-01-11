India has conducted successful developmental trials of indigenous ramjet-powered 155mm artillery shells at Pokhran, positioning it as the first nation to test this technology operationally, though full fielding is pending further validation.

These shells, reaching 60-80km ranges at Mach 3 speeds, enhance existing howitzers but do not render traditional tactical missiles obsolete due to differences in payload, flexibility, and mission profiles.

Developed through collaboration between IIT-Madras and the Army Technology Board under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, these indigenous shells position the Indian Army as the pioneer in operationalising ramjet propulsion for tube artillery. With ranges extending to 60-80km and speeds reaching Mach 3, they promise to redefine conventional artillery capabilities without requiring new gun platforms.





These air-breathing ramjet shells differ fundamentally from traditional rocket-assisted projectiles, which must carry both fuel and oxidiser, limiting their efficiency. Instead, the ramjet draws atmospheric oxygen for combustion after exiting the gun barrel at supersonic speeds around Mach 2, sustaining thrust throughout flight and delivering a specific impulse over 4,000 Ns/kg—far superior to rocket motors.





This design overcomes challenges like efficient combustion in a compact combustor, structural resilience during high-G launch, and steady burn rates at Mach 3 velocities.

Successful firings at Pokhran have validated the technology's feasibility, with the shells demonstrating plug-and-play compatibility for retrofitting onto existing 155mm ammunition. They integrate seamlessly with key Indian Army systems, including the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), indigenous Dhanush howitzers, K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Sharang upgrades, and even lighter M777 ultra-light howitzers. This universality simplifies logistics and accelerates deployment across varied terrains.

Precision at extended ranges comes from a Guidance Kit leveraging India's NavIC satellite constellation, backed by GPS, achieving a circular error probable of about 10 metres. Simulations suggest optimal thrust-to-drag ratios could push ranges to nearly 90km, with private sector variants eyeing 150km using scaled payloads up to 5.2kg high-explosive or submunitions. Such accuracy enables single-shell hits on high-value targets, minimising ammunition expenditure compared to unguided barrages.

In high-altitude theatres like the Himalayas, ramjet shells excel due to reduced air density, which lowers drag and enhances performance despite thinner oxygen availability for propulsion. This counters limitations of conventional artillery in oxygen-scarce environments, providing India a decisive edge along the Line of Actual Control with China, where extended reach outmatches adversary systems typically limited to 40-45km. Along the Pakistan border, they facilitate counter-battery fire, neutralising threats while keeping Indian guns beyond retaliation range.

Strategically, these shells enable deep strikes on enemy command nodes, logistics hubs, and airfields 60-80km behind lines using cost-effective tube artillery rather than pricier missiles. A 30-50% range boost over base-bleed shells preserves lethality while enhancing survivability in high-intensity conflicts. Mach 3 speeds—around 3,700km/h—make interception by air defences nearly impossible, adding a hypersonic-like dimension to massed artillery fire.





Do they render traditional tactical missiles obsolete? Not entirely, as missiles like BrahMos or Nag offer greater ranges (300km+), heavier payloads, and air/sea-launch flexibility for strategic roles. However, for tactical artillery support, ramjets provide a cheaper (£10,000-20,000 per shell vs £1m+ missiles), mass-producible alternative with comparable precision and speed at shorter depths, potentially shifting resources from missiles to volume fires. This hybridises artillery and missile domains, complementing rather than replacing systems like HIMARS rockets.





Globally, India leads the pack, with no other nation yet fielding operational ramjet 155mm shells despite efforts elsewhere. Norway's Nammo and Boeing's Ramjet 155 remain in development, targeting 150km for NATO guns but without confirmed deployments as of early 2026. Earlier concepts, like IIT-Madras's 2022 DefExpo display for 78km range, have matured rapidly into this validated system.





Munitions India Limited (MIL) stands ready for mass production post-final validation, supported by IIT-Madras for technology transfer. Induction timelines point to late 2026 or 2027, aligning with ATAGS rollout and broader artillery modernisation. This bolsters self-reliance, cuts import dependence, and opens export avenues for high-tech munitions.

By transforming standard howitzers into precision deep-strike platforms, these shells mark a historic leap in Indian defence innovation, cementing the nation's prowess in propulsion and aerospace R&D. Their deployment will reshape tactical doctrines, particularly in contested borders, ushering in an era of affordable, unstoppable artillery fire.

