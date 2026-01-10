



Lockheed Martin, the American defence giant, is exploring a ground breaking move by establishing its first C-130J Super Hercules final assembly line outside the United States—in India. Senior executives revealed this ambition during discussions in Atlanta, positioning the facility as a potential game-changer for India's aerospace sector and global supply chains, reported Rahul Tripathi of TOI.





Rob Toth, vice president of strategy development for air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed Martin, outlined the vision to Economic Times. He stated that the second final assembly line would produce C-130Js specifically for the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, while full-rate production continues at the company's Marietta facility in Georgia for other international customers.





This initiative aligns seamlessly with India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India mission. Toth emphasised that future C-130Js for India would be "made in India, for India, and potentially for the world," fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imports.





The proposal promises to bolster India's aerospace and defence industry by creating jobs, transferring technology, and building supply chain resilience. It would also enable rapid production surges during regional or global security crises, a critical factor amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific.





India's strategic need for this capability stems from the IAF's ageing transport fleet. In December 2022, the force issued a Request for Information (RFI) for approximately 80 medium transport aircraft to replace Soviet-era AN-32s and IL-76s, which have served reliably but now demand modernisation for enhanced tactical airlift roles.





Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules positions itself strongly in this competition, rivalled by Airbus's A400M and Embraer's C-390 Millennium. The IAF already operates a fleet of 12 C-130Js, with the first six delivered in 2011 and the rest in 2017, proving the platform's reliability in diverse Indian terrains from high-altitude operations to disaster relief.





These existing aircraft have integrated smoothly into IAF operations, undertaking special missions, humanitarian aid, and troop movements. Lockheed argues that expanding this fleet via local assembly would leverage operational familiarity, cut lifecycle costs, and accelerate delivery timelines compared to off-the-shelf imports.





For Lockheed Martin, setting up in India marks a strategic pivot. The company has long eyed the subcontinent as a manufacturing hub, building on partnerships like the S-92 helicopter assembly with Tata Advanced Systems and potential collaborations in F-16 production. This C-130J line could evolve into a global export base, mirroring successes in Japan for P-1 maritime patrol aircraft.





India's defence manufacturing ecosystem is ripening for such investments. With entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata, and Adani Defence & Aerospace gaining prowess in aerostructures and avionics, a Lockheed facility would draw on this talent pool, potentially in Bengaluru or Hyderabad—key aerospace clusters.





Government policies further sweeten the deal. The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 prioritises local production with offsets, while Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes extend to defence. Recent approvals for semiconductor units in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab signal India's push towards tech sovereignty, which could support avionics for the C-130J.





Yet challenges loom. The MTA tender remains competitive, with Airbus's A400M boasting superior payload and range, and Embraer's C-390 offering lower costs and agility. Lockheed must demonstrate how its Indian line meets the RFI's stringent indigenisation targets—aiming for over 60% local content.





Geopolitical headwinds add complexity. Recent reports highlight India's pause on some US arms procurements amid Trump-era tariffs, even as strategic ties deepen via initiatives like COMCASA and iCET. Lockheed's pitch counters this by emphasising mutual benefits, including supply chain diversification away from vulnerable global nodes.





Broader context underscores the timing. Lockheed faces scrutiny over F-35 reliability issues—crashes in Alaska due to frozen hydraulics and in California—yet its transport portfolio remains robust. Moves like partnering with Germany's Rheinmetall for missile production signal a global manufacturing shift that India could join.





For the IAF, the stakes are high. Modernising tactical airlift enhances rapid response in border skirmishes with China or Pakistan, supports QUAD logistics, and bolsters disaster management in a disaster-prone nation. A local C-130J line would ensure sustained spares, maintenance, and upgrades tailored to Indian conditions.





Economically, the facility could generate thousands of skilled jobs, aligning with PM Modi's vision of semiconductor and defence self-reliance. Announcements of made-in-India chips by 2025-end complement this, potentially powering next-gen C-130J systems with indigenous electronics.





Lockheed's commitment appears firm, with Toth highlighting surge capacity for crises. If greenlit, this would eclipse prior Indo-US deals like the P-8I Poseidon, cementing India as a defence manufacturing powerhouse.





Success hinges on tender outcomes expected soon. Should Lockheed prevail, it could redefine bilateral ties, export C-130Js to Southeast Asia or Africa, and fortify India's role in global air mobility.





This development arrives amid Trump's defence innovations like the Golden Dome shield, yet prioritises partnerships over protectionism—offering India a pathway to strategic autonomy.





