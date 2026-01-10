False bravado by Munir and Sharif not helping Pak forces' morale





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has asserted that Pakistan's recent hurried constitutional amendments represent a tacit admission of its failures during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival, he described the operation as merely paused, underscoring its profound impact on the neighbouring country's military and political structures.





General Chauhan highlighted how these amendments, particularly to Article 243 of Pakistan's Constitution, have reshaped its higher defence organisation. He noted that the changes were rushed in response to shortcomings exposed by Operation Sindoor, forcing Islamabad to confront deficiencies in its command and control mechanisms.





A key alteration involves the abolition of the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee post, which was ostensibly designed to foster jointness among Pakistan's Army, Navy, and Air Force. In its stead, Pakistan has introduced the role of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), but with a critical caveat: this position can only be established by the Chief of Army Staff.





This arrangement, General Chauhan observed, fundamentally undermines the principle of true jointness, as it subordinates the other services to army dominance. He portrayed it as a regression that concentrates authority rather than distributing it equitably across the services.





Pakistan has also created a National Strategy Command, potentially bolstering its conventional and strategic capabilities. This builds on an earlier initiative, the Army Rocket Forces Command, which adds layers to its missile and rocket artillery framework.





General Chauhan explained that these reforms reflect a distinctly land-centric mindset. The Army Chief now oversees not only land operations but also joint operations via the CDF, alongside strategic and nuclear responsibilities, further entrenching army supremacy.





For clarity, he defined 'strategic forces' as primarily encompassing nuclear weapons and related delivery systems. Such concentrations of power, he implied, could enhance Pakistan's deterrence posture but at the cost of balanced inter-service integration.





Operation Sindoor has yielded vital operational lessons for India, particularly in higher defence organisation. General Chauhan stressed the need to integrate these insights to refine command structures.





He drew parallels with past Indian operations, including the Uri surgical strikes, Doklam and Galwan standoffs, Balakot airstrikes, and now Operation Sindoor. In each case, the armed forces improvised situation-specific command arrangements that proved effective.





These ad hoc successes, however, underscore the urgency for a standardised, permanent system applicable to all contingencies. General Chauhan positioned this evolution as a strategic imperative for future readiness.





On the domestic front, he provided an update on India's joint theatre commands, a cornerstone of military reforms. The government has extended the deadline to May 30, 2026, but the armed forces aim to finalise the structure ahead of schedule.





Describing it as one of his primary responsibilities, General Chauhan confirmed that the process is in its final stages. This acceleration reflects a commitment to tri-service integration, preserving individual service identities while adopting best practices.





Broader context from recent developments reinforces Operation Sindoor's significance. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has called it a mere trailer, signalling India's preparedness for escalated responses to terrorism and its state sponsors.





Predictive analysis and open-source intelligence played pivotal roles in the operation's success, with lessons drawn from global conflicts like Ukraine. The Indian Army is now hiring technology interns and designating 2026-27 as the year of networking and data centricity.





Inter-service cooperation shone through, as noted by CDS Chauhan in prior remarks, with Operation Sindoor exemplifying jointness. Meanwhile, indigenous advancements, such as drone detection systems with 2 km laser interception capabilities, are set for induction into the Army and Air Force.





Geopolitical ripples persist, with Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif crediting US President Trump for averting escalation, a claim India refutes. Congress has criticised the government over Trump's repeated assertions of brokering peace via trade threats.





Counter-terror operations continue unabated, with raids across five states busting Jaish-e-Mohammed networks and recovering massive explosives hauls. Intelligence points to retaliatory plots, including a Delhi Red Fort blast linked to Turkish handlers seeking vengeance for Operation Sindoor.





These developments affirm General Chauhan's assessment: Pakistan's reforms are not triumphs but concessions to operational realities imposed by India's decisive action. As India advances its reforms, the pause on Operation Sindoor serves as a stark reminder of unresolved tensions.





