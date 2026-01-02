



The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) has granted provisional clearances to Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) for the successful indigenisation of several critical grades of superalloys, titanium alloys, and special steels.





These materials, including BZL1, BZL14H, ZS 6Y, OT 4-1, Titan 33A, AE866W, and 16XH3BFMB-W, are essential for the AL-31FP engine that powers the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.





This milestone marks a significant step towards self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing sector. MIDHANI, a Navratna public sector undertaking specialising in special-purpose alloys and superalloys, has demonstrated its capability to produce these high-performance materials domestically. Previously reliant on imports, primarily from Russian sources, the Indian defence ecosystem can now look forward to reduced vulnerabilities in supply chains.





The indigenised alloys will directly contribute to the production of safety-critical and mission-critical aero-engine components for the AL-31FP. These components endure extreme operational conditions, such as high temperatures exceeding 1,200°C, intense mechanical stresses, and corrosive environments during flight. Superalloys like ZS 6Y provide exceptional creep resistance and oxidation stability, while titanium alloys such as OT 4-1 offer a superior strength-to-weight ratio vital for turbine blades and compressor discs.





The Su-30MKI, a twin-engine multirole fighter inducted into the IAF since 2002, relies on the AL-31FP for its supermanoeuvrability and long-range strike capabilities. With over 260 units in service, the fleet's sustained operational readiness hinges on a steady supply of engine components. Indigenisation addresses the challenges of ageing engines and spares shortages, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions affecting Russian exports.





This project originated as an initiative by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its Koraput Division in 2024.





HAL Koraput, responsible for the overhaul and repair of AL-31FP engines, identified the need for local sourcing to enhance lifecycle support. MIDHANI's involvement aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, aiming for 70% indigenisation in fighter jet engines by the end of the decade.





Developing these alloys required MIDHANI to master complex metallurgical processes, including vacuum induction melting, electroslag remelting, and precision forging. For instance, BZL1 and BZL14H demand stringent control over nickel and cobalt content to achieve the requisite fatigue strength. Similarly, special steel 16XH3BFMB-W undergoes heat treatments to optimise its hardenability for high-pressure compressor stages.





CEMILAC's provisional clearance, issued after rigorous qualification trials, validates the materials' compliance with Russian originals under reverse engineering protocols. Full type certification will follow additional flight tests and endurance evaluations on Su-30 MKI prototypes. This phased approach ensures zero compromise on airworthiness standards.





The implications extend beyond the Su-30MKI program. These alloys find applications in other platforms, such as the Tejas Mk2 and future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), where similar engines or derivatives are envisaged. MIDHANI's expertise positions it as a key supplier for the Kaveri engine revival efforts by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).





Economically, indigenisation promises substantial savings. Importing these alloys previously cost the exchequer hundreds of crores annually, factoring in premiums and delays. Local production not only cuts costs by 30-40% but also fosters a domestic ecosystem involving MSMEs in forging, machining, and quality assurance.





Strategically, this reduces dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) amid evolving Indo-Russian dynamics. While India maintains strong ties with Russia for Su-30 spares, diversification through indigenous routes bolsters resilience against sanctions or supply disruptions, as witnessed during the Ukraine conflict.





HAL Koraput's role has been pivotal, providing design data and test facilities since project inception. Collaborative efforts with MIDHANI included subscale prototyping and non-destructive testing, accelerating the timeline from concept to clearance in under two years—a testament to streamlined public-private coordination.





Looking ahead, MIDHANI plans to scale production capacity at its Hyderabad facility, incorporating digital twins and AI-driven metallurgy for variants tailored to next-generation engines. This could extend to hypersonic applications, where titanium aluminides derived from Titan 33A show promise.





The IAF stands to gain immensely, with enhanced engine turnaround times at Koraput, potentially rising from 12-18 months to under nine. This supports the squadron strength target of 42 Su-30 MKI units by 2030, amid rising threats in the Indo-Pacific.





Government initiatives like the Defence India Startup Challenge and iDEX have indirectly aided such projects by nurturing ancillary technologies in additive manufacturing for alloy prototyping. MIDHANI's success underscores the efficacy of technology transfer clauses in offsets from global deals.





Challenges persist, including achieving batch-to-batch consistency at scale and qualifying for export variants under international quality regimes like AS9100. Nonetheless, CEMILAC's nod signals maturity in India's aero-engine metallurgy.





MIDHANI's achievement fortifies the Su-30 MKI's backbone, exemplifying India's march towards aerospace sovereignty. This paves the way for similar indigenisation in GE F404 engines for Tejas, heralding a new era of self-sufficient airpower projection.





