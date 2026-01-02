



NIBE Limited has secured a significant supply contract with the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence for the manufacturing and supply of ground equipment, accessories, Electronic Sequence Programming (ESP) units, and ammunition tailored for the Universal Rocket Launcher System.





This development marks a revival of a major defence procurement initiative, with the total contract value standing at ₹292.69 crore, inclusive of taxes and duties. The system stands out for its versatility, capable of integrating multiple rocket types to deliver precision strikes at ranges of 150 km and 300 km.





The Universal Rocket Launcher System, often referred to as SURYA in collaborative contexts, derives from advanced technology originally developed by Israel's Elbit Systems through their Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS).





NIBE entered a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Elbit in 2025, enabling local production of this modular multi-barrel rocket launcher for the first time in India. This partnership facilitates the integration of various munitions, including 122mm, 160mm, and 306mm rockets, as well as tactical ballistic missiles like the Predator Hawk, surpassing capabilities of indigenous systems such as the Pinaka.





NIBE Limited, a publicly listed entity on the BSE and NSE since its evolution from incorporation in 2005, specialises in mission-critical defence platforms for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The company has built expertise in mobile weapon systems, rocket launchers, BrahMos missile canisters, and close-in weapon systems, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Headquartered with a focus on innovation, NIBE has previously fulfilled export orders, including a $17.52 million contract to Israel for similar Universal Rocket Launchers in 2025.





This contract revival underscores the Indian Army's push to modernise artillery capabilities amid evolving geopolitical threats in South Asia. The inclusion of ESP units ensures automated firing sequences for enhanced operational efficiency and safety during rapid salvos. Ground equipment and accessories will support high-mobility deployment on wheeled or tracked chassis in 4x4, 6x6, or 8x8 configurations, bolstering battlefield firepower.





Financially, the ₹292.69 crore order represents a substantial boost for NIBE, following prior domestic and international deals such as a ₹20.57 crore structural assembly contract in 2025.





Such procurements under the 'Buy (Indian)' category promote indigenous value addition and rapid supply chain scaling. Delivery timelines, though not explicitly detailed, align with defence norms emphasising completion within one year for emergency procurements extended into 2026.





Strategically, the Universal Rocket Launcher enhances India's multi-domain operations doctrine, providing area saturation and precision strikes superior to legacy systems. Its modular Launch Pod Container design allows seamless adaptation to diverse threats, from conventional artillery duels to countering armoured advances. This positions the Indian Army to maintain deterrence along contested borders, integrating with ongoing infantry modernisation efforts.





NIBE's growing order book reflects broader trends in India's defence sector, where private firms increasingly complement public sector undertakings like HAL and DRDO. The company's track record in technology transfer from global partners like Elbit fortifies domestic R&D, potentially paving the way for exports and further variants. This contract not only revitalises a key programme but also exemplifies successful public-private synergy in achieving strategic autonomy.





