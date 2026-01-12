



The Indian Navy is set to commission its latest stealth frigate, Taragiri, in February 2026, marking the new year's first major induction into its fleet. This event underscores the Navy's rapid strides towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Officials have confirmed that Taragiri forms part of the ambitious ₹45,000-crore Project 17A, which encompasses seven stealth frigates designed to enhance maritime dominance.





Taragiri will be the fourth vessel in this series to enter service, following the commissioning of Nilgiri, Udaygiri, and Himgiri last year. The remaining three frigates—Mahendragiri, Dunagiri, and Vindhyagiri—are slated for induction by the end of 2026. This accelerated timeline reflects the Navy's determination to bolster its presence in the Indian Ocean region amid growing geopolitical tensions.





The commissioning of Taragiri arrives at a pivotal moment, as China intensifies efforts to expand its influence across the vast Indian Ocean. Indian naval officials emphasise that these platforms will significantly strengthen the country's ability to safeguard its strategic interests. The frigates are tailored for multi-domain operations, capable of projecting power while countering adversarial manoeuvres.





In 2025, the Navy achieved a landmark by inducting 12 warships, a testament to India's burgeoning warship-building ecosystem. Projections indicate that 2026 could surpass this figure, with approximately 60 warships currently under construction at various domestic shipyards. This momentum aligns with the Navy's long-term vision of attaining full self-reliance by 2047, coinciding with India's centenary of independence.





Project 17A frigates represent a quantum leap from their predecessors, the Shivalik-class vessels under Project 17. Boasting an indigenous content of 75 per cent, these ships exemplify India's advanced warship design and construction capabilities. They integrate cutting-edge weapons, sensors, and propulsion systems, enabling them to dominate sea battlespaces effectively.





Construction of the Project 17A fleet is distributed across premier Indian shipyards. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai has delivered Nilgiri, Udaygiri, and Taragiri, with Mahendragiri also nearing completion there. Meanwhile, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata built Himgiri and is progressing on Dunagiri and Vindhyagiri.





Each frigate displaces 6,670 tonnes and measures 149 metres in length, accommodating 225 personnel. They achieve a top speed of 28 knots, ensuring agility in diverse operational scenarios. These dimensions and performance metrics make them versatile assets for extended deployments in contested waters.





Armed with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the frigates deliver precision strikes over long ranges. The MF-STAR surveillance radar provides comprehensive situational awareness, while the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system offers robust defence against aerial threats. Advanced anti-submarine warfare suites further equip them to neutralise underwater adversaries.





Electronic warfare capabilities round out their sensor fusion, allowing seamless integration of data for tactical superiority. These features collectively enhance the Navy's combat readiness, particularly in the Indian Ocean—a theatre fraught with challenges from China's strategic posturing.





The induction of Taragiri and its siblings will fortify India's maritime posture, upholding a rules-based international order. As indigenous defence manufacturing matures, these frigates not only address immediate operational needs but also pave the way for future technological sovereignty.





The Navy's expansion signals a resolute commitment to securing national interests in an increasingly contested maritime domain.





