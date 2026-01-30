



India and Bangladesh have successfully coordinated the safe repatriation of fishermen and their vessels across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Bay of Bengal.





On 29 January 2026, the Indian Coast Guard facilitated the return of 23 Indian fishermen along with two Indian-owned fishing boats, while handing over 128 Bangladeshi fishermen and five Bangladesh-owned fishing boats to their counterparts.





This exchange underscores the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations. The Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Paheredar and Vijaya played a pivotal role in the operation at the IMBL, as highlighted in an official post on X by the Indian Coast Guard. The move reaffirms mutual trust and bolsters bilateral ties in shared maritime domains.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a detailed statement explaining the context. It noted that the Indian fishermen had inadvertently crossed into Bangladeshi waters and were arrested by Bangladeshi authorities. Similarly, Bangladeshi fishermen had been apprehended by Indian authorities for the same reason.





Both governments concluded the release and repatriation process on 29 January 2026, ensuring all 23 Indian and 128 Bangladeshi fishermen, along with their operable vessels, were returned. This humanitarian gesture prioritises the livelihood concerns of fishing communities on either side of the border.





The MEA highlighted prior reciprocal actions. In January and December 2025, India facilitated the release of 142 Indian fishermen, matched by the release of 128 Bangladeshi fishermen. These exchanges reflect a consistent pattern of goodwill amid occasional boundary incursions.





During their detention, the welfare of the Indian fishermen was closely monitored by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Officials provided warm jackets and ensured access to essential supplies, demonstrating India's commitment to its citizens' well-being abroad.





The Government of India places the highest priority on the safety, security, and welfare of its fishermen, as emphasised in the MEA statement. Such incidents, often arising from navigational errors in the complex waters of the Bay of Bengal, are addressed through diplomatic channels to prevent escalation.





From the Bangladeshi perspective, the Foreign Ministry confirmed the seamless handover at the IMBL. The Bangladesh Coast Guard received its 128 nationals and five boats from the Indian Coast Guard, reciprocating with the 23 Indians and two boats.





The operation involved meticulous coordination across multiple Bangladeshi agencies. These included the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Shipping, Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Police, and local administrations.





This latest repatriation serves as a model of bilateral cooperation in managing maritime boundaries. It alleviates hardships for fishermen, whose livelihoods depend on these waters, and fosters stability in the region. Both nations continue to navigate such challenges with diplomacy and mutual respect.





ANI







