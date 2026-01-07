



US President Donald Trump has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains unhappy with him over high tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged his generally strong relationship with Modi while highlighting tensions arising from the 50 per cent duties.





These tariffs target India's significant imports of discounted Russian crude, which the US views as bolstering Moscow's economy amid the Ukraine conflict.





Trump noted that India has substantially reduced its Russian oil purchases in response, adding, "I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially."





Trump defended the policy, claiming it benefits the United States financially and pressuring New Delhi to align with Washington's stance. He remarked that Modi, whom he described as "a very good man" and "a good guy," sought to appease him by adjusting imports, emphasising, "They wanted to make me happy, basically."





The comments follow Trump's recent warning that the US could escalate tariffs further unless India curbs its energy trade with Russia. India has previously rejected Trump's claims that Modi assured him of halting such purchases, clarifying no such commitment was made.





Trump has positioned himself as a potential mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, engaging Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though no breakthroughs have emerged. This tariff strategy underscores ongoing US efforts to leverage trade to influence India's foreign policy decisions.





Based On ANI Report







