



India's President Droupadi Murmu hosted a prestigious banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan for European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





The event took place on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, during the EU leaders' State Visit to India as chief guests for the nation's 77th Republic Day celebrations.





President Murmu warmly received her distinguished guests, emphasising the deep bonds uniting India and the European Union. She highlighted shared values including democracy, pluralism, and commitment to an open market economy. These principles, she noted, connect the two sides not merely through contemporary interests but also through enduring ideals.





In an official post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan reiterated President Murmu's remarks. It stated that she expressed strong confidence in the forthcoming India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The President believes this pact will usher in significant positive transformations in the lives of people across both regions.





The EU delegation's visit, from 25 to 27 January, came at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accompanying Presidents Costa and von der Leyen were key figures such as High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. This high-level presence underscored the visit's strategic importance.





A pivotal outcome was the adoption of the "Towards 2030: India-EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda." This framework seeks to elevate bilateral strategic cooperation across five core pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, plus enabling factors like skills, mobility, business ties, and people-to-people connections.





In an era of global uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, the leaders stressed the urgency of closer economic ties. Such collaboration promises to fuel growth, generate jobs, advance the green transition, bolster industrial development, and forge more resilient, sustainable, and trustworthy supply chains.





Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to the full implementation of the India-EU FTA. Negotiators have been directed to expedite talks on an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) and an Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs), aiming for conclusion at the earliest opportunity.





Further commitments include scaling up bilateral investments and exploring "Blue Valleys" initiatives. These aim to accelerate private sector involvement in strengthening key value chains. The partnership will also extend to third countries through trilateral cooperation, leveraging India and the EU's expertise in development assistance, including the EU's Global Gateway Strategy.





This State Visit marks a milestone in India-EU relations, building on historical ties while addressing pressing contemporary challenges. It signals a robust future for collaboration in trade, security, and innovation, poised to benefit millions.





