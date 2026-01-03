Royal Saudi Arabian air force's F-15EX Eagle-II fighter conducting airstrike over Yemen





Saudi warplanes have conducted airstrikes against forces backed by the United Arab Emirates in southern Yemen, escalating longstanding frictions within the anti-Houthi coalition.





A separatist leader reported the strikes on Friday, targeting camps of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the Hadramout governorate, which borders Saudi Arabia. No immediate casualties were confirmed, but the incident underscores deepening rifts between key Gulf allies.





The STC, a UAE-supported separatist group advocating for southern Yemen's independence, seized control of Hadramout and Mahra last month. These moves displaced the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces, which had been aligned with the coalition combating Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The oil-rich regions now under STC influence have heightened economic and strategic stakes.





Saudi Arabia accuses the STC leadership of obstructing mediation efforts. The kingdom's ambassador to Yemen claimed the group's head prevented a Saudi delegation from landing in Aden, the southern port city. This refusal has fuelled demands for the STC to withdraw from the contested governorates and surrender its weapons and camps.





In response, Saudi-led forces advanced on STC positions in Hadramout, prompting the separatists to stand firm. Ahmed bin Breik, the STC deputy and former Hadramout governor, confirmed the airstrikes followed this standoff. The National Shield Forces spearheaded the push, aiming to reclaim key sites.





Yemen's internationally recognised government appointed Salem al-Khanbashi as Hadramout governor on Friday, tasking him with commanding the Saudi-led operation. Al-Khanbashi described the action as "peaceful" in a state media address, framing it as a pre-emptive step to secure weapons and avert chaos. He emphasised that it did not constitute a war declaration or bid for escalation.





The Saudi-led coalition has reiterated calls for de-escalation, insisting on STC withdrawal from Hadramout and Mahra. STC forces have rejected these terms, maintaining their positions amid accusations of undermining coalition unity. Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, the coalition spokesperson, announced enhanced naval deployments across the Arabian Sea to inspect vessels and curb smuggling.





New protocols now require inspections for all flights to Aden International Airport, reflecting tightened security measures. This development coincides with broader coalition efforts to stabilise southern Yemen against Houthi threats, even as intra-alliance tensions simmer.





The strikes highlight fractures in the Saudi-UAE partnership, once pivotal in Yemen's war since 2015. Saudi Arabia prioritises a unified front under the recognised government, while the UAE has cultivated STC proxies to counter Houthi influence and secure southern ports. Analysts warn that prolonged discord could weaken the coalition's overall campaign.





Hadramout's strategic value amplifies the crisis: its oil fields and proximity to Saudi borders make it a linchpin for Gulf security. Mahra's position near Oman adds further geopolitical weight, potentially drawing in regional players. The STC's defiance risks broader instability, complicating Yemen's fragile peace talks.





For India, observing from afar, these events carry implications for energy security and maritime routes in the Arabian Sea. As a major importer of Gulf oil, New Delhi monitors disruptions closely, especially amid its growing defence ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Indian naval patrols in the region could see expanded roles if smuggling or escalation intensifies.





The Yemen conflict, now in its eleventh year, has morphed into a proxy battleground. Houthi advances in the north persist, while southern infighting diverts resources. Riyadh's airstrikes signal impatience with UAE-backed separatism, potentially forcing diplomatic recalibrations within the coalition.





International observers urge restraint to preserve anti-Houthi momentum. The United Nations has long mediated truces, but southern flashpoints like this threaten fragile ceasefires. Saudi Arabia's naval reinforcements suggest preparations for prolonged pressure on STC holdouts.





As of 2 January 2026, no further strikes were reported, but tensions remain high. The STC's next moves—whether concessions or entrenchment—will shape the coalition's cohesion. Yemen's recognised government eyes regaining control, yet faces entrenched separatist ambitions.





Based On AP Report











