



India's security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir remains on high alert amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). On Sunday evening, security forces detected multiple suspected Pakistani drones hovering over forward areas in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.





These incursions, originating from across the border, underscore the persistent drone threat posed by Pakistan-sponsored elements.





Officials confirmed that all flying objects entered Indian airspace briefly before retreating. The incidents unfolded around dusk, with the first sighting reported at approximately 6:35 pm in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri along the LoC. Army troops responded decisively, firing medium and light machine guns at a drone spotted over Gania-Kalsian village.





Simultaneously, another drone with a blinking light appeared over Khabbar village in Teryath, Rajouri district. It approached from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote and proceeded towards Bharakh, prompting immediate vigilance. A third object, resembling a drone, lingered for several minutes over Chak Babral village in Samba's Ramgarh sector at around 7:15 pm.





In response, security forces swiftly launched comprehensive search operations across the affected ground areas. These efforts involve joint teams from the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and local police, scouring potential drop sites for arms, explosives, or surveillance equipment. No immediate recoveries have been reported, but operations continue into the night.





This latest episode aligns with a surge in drone activities along the western frontier, often linked to attempts at smuggling narcotics, weapons, and intelligence gathering. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over 300 such incursions in recent years, with many traced to Pakistani handlers. The economic stakes are high, as cross-border drone trade in heroin and arms sustains terror networks.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasised the need for unwavering vigilance against adversaries, citing successes like Operation Sindoor. His remarks to top Army commanders highlight the integration of robust information warfare and infrastructure development to counter such asymmetric threats. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed India's proximity to eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, redirecting focus towards border security.





The Indian Army has bolstered its anti-drone capabilities, deploying advanced systems like laser-based weapons and electronic warfare kits along the LoC. Recent joint operations, such as those neutralising ULFA-I cadres in Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrate coordinated precision. In Tripura, BSF apprehensions of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya migrants reflect heightened border vigilance nationwide.





Pakistan's drone tactics represent a low-cost evolution in hybrid warfare, evading traditional defences while enabling plausible deniability. Intelligence sources indicate these flights often precede infiltration bids or payload drops for groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba. The blinking lights observed suggest commercial quadcopters modified for cross-border use.





Local residents in border villages report growing anxiety, with blackouts and curfews becoming routine during alerts. Community cooperation has proven vital, as seen in past recoveries of Pakistani drones laden with RDX explosives. Security forces commend civilian tips that facilitate rapid response.





Broader geopolitical context amplifies these concerns. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed relentless pursuit of terrorists, even "in hell," referencing operations dismantling terror headquarters. Amidst this, India's strategic partnerships, including training Mongolia's border forces, signal expanding defence diplomacy.





As search operations persist, authorities urge heightened awareness in forward areas. No casualties or material losses were reported from Sunday's sightings, but the incursions serve as a stark reminder of Pakistan's provocations. India's resolve remains firm, blending kinetic action with technological countermeasures to secure its frontiers.





Based On PTI Report







