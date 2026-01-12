



Protests against the Islamic Republic of Iran have persisted into their second week, intensifying over the weekend across multiple cities. What began on 28 December as demonstrations over soaring inflation and economic hardship has escalated into widespread unrest, with violent clashes between protesters and security forces.





Human rights organisations have voiced grave concerns regarding the mounting casualties and harsh treatment of demonstrators.





Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has positioned himself as a prominent figure supporting the protesters. In a recent video message shared on X, formerly Twitter, he lauded the demonstrators for staging what he termed "million-strong demonstrations" that have rattled the foundations of the regime. Pahlavi described the movement as a nationwide uprising aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic.





Addressing his "dear oppressed Iran" and "brave compatriots," Pahlavi highlighted the past two weeks of protests, particularly the last four days. He claimed legitimacy and popularity from the people, announcing a new phase of the national uprising to reclaim Iran. He urged protesters inside the country to seize central streets in cities and target institutions responsible for the regime's propaganda and communication blackouts, deeming such actions legitimate.





Pahlavi extended an ultimatum to government employees, armed forces, and security personnel. He presented them with a choice: join the people as allies or align with what he called the "murderers of the nation," incurring eternal shame. This call underscores his strategy to erode the regime's internal support base amid reports of shortages in repressive forces.





To Iranians abroad, Pahlavi declared that Iranian embassies and consulates rightfully belong to the nation. He called for these diplomatic missions to fly Iran's national flag instead of the Islamic Republic's emblem, symbolising a rejection of the current government. This directive aims to mobilise the diaspora in amplifying the protests' international profile.





Pahlavi expressed optimism about the regime's vulnerability, noting that Khamenei and his allies have endured heavy blows. He portrayed increased shootings at protesters not as a sign of strength but as desperation due to dwindling mercenaries and fear of imminent collapse. He vowed not to relent, asserting that the blood of Iran's youth would lead to victory.





A pivotal assurance came in Pahlavi's message: "We are not alone. Global assistance will arrive soon as well." He promised further updates and proclaimed that freedom for Iran was imminent, with celebrations of victory to follow the regime's downfall everywhere in the country. This hints at anticipated international backing, though specifics remain undisclosed.





International responses have been measured. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Iranian authorities on Monday to exercise maximum restraint. He emphasised that rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly must be fully respected and protected, reflecting global calls for de-escalation.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his government is closely monitoring the situation. He extended strong support to the Iranian people in their struggle against what he labelled "tyranny," aligning Israel with the protesters' cause amid longstanding tensions with Tehran. This stance could signal potential regional implications.





US officials, speaking to CNN, revealed that President Trump is considering several military options in Iran. This follows Trump's warnings to Tehran against employing lethal force on demonstrators. Such deliberations introduce a volatile element, potentially heightening geopolitical stakes in the Middle East.





Iranian authorities have attributed the unrest to "rioters" and foreign meddling. They insist that legitimate economic grievances will be addressed, framing the protests as destabilising rather than a genuine popular revolt. Reports indicate arrests, crackdowns, and force have been deployed to quell the demonstrations, exacerbating the death toll.





The protests' evolution from economic discontent to a broader challenge against the regime mirrors past unrest in Iran, such as the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations. Economic woes, including hyperinflation and sanctions' bite, have fuelled public anger, now amplified by Pahlavi's leadership from exile in Paris.





Pahlavi's rhetoric evokes the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted his father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, positioning him as a restoration figure. His Paris base and appeals to global powers recall Cold War-era monarchist exiles, though modern dynamics involve social media and diaspora networks.





Should protests sustain momentum, regime cohesion could fracture further, especially if security forces defect en masse as Pahlavi urges. International involvement, particularly from the US and Israel, risks broadening the conflict into proxy confrontations with Iran-backed groups.





Human rights monitors continue tracking casualties, with unverified reports suggesting dozens killed and thousands detained. Communication shutdowns hinder real-time assessments, but social media footage depicts fierce street battles in cities like Tehran and Isfahan.





As Pahlavi awaits "global assistance," the world watches whether diplomatic pressure, sanctions, or covert aid materialises. For now, Iran's streets remain a battleground, where economic despair meets monarchical ambition and regime survival hangs in the balance.





Based On ANI Report







