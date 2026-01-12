



Iran's streets have become a battleground of contrasting narratives as massive pro-government rallies sweep across the nation. On Monday, January 12, 2026, tens of thousands gathered in cities and provinces including Tehran, Arak, and Azerbaijan province to voice unwavering support for the Islamic Republic.





Waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans, demonstrators condemned recent anti-government protests as acts of "terrorism" and "foreign-backed unrest," according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.





These rallies mark a significant show of unity amid 15 days of escalating turmoil. Visuals from the events depict vast crowds filling public squares, with participants denouncing the violence that has plagued the country since late December 2025. Authorities framed the gatherings as a direct rejection of organised chaos, emphasising national solidarity against perceived external interference.





The pro-Iran demonstrations followed a pattern seen in other regions, such as the central city of Arak, where similar anti-terror protests drew large numbers. Organisers portrayed them as spontaneous expressions of loyalty to the regime, countering what they described as attempts to hijack legitimate economic grievances into armed rebellion. Press TV highlighted the events as a pivotal moment in restoring order.





This surge of government-backed mobilisation comes against a backdrop of severe unrest. Nationwide anti-government protests, initially sparked by soaring inflation and economic hardship, have evolved into direct challenges to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's authority, in power since 1979. Human rights groups report at least 544 deaths and over 10,600 arrests, with demonstrators transferred to prisons across multiple provinces.





Iran's internet shutdown, now exceeding 84 hours as of Monday, has intensified the crackdown. Implemented on January 8 to curb protest coordination, the blackout—monitored by cybersecurity firm NetBlocks—has isolated citizens and amplified regime control. Critics view it as a desperate measure to suppress dissent amid widespread fury over governance failures.





Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has pointed fingers at external actors, claiming "clear evidence" of Mossad involvement in stirring violence on Iranian soil. His statements reference a January 2 X post by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who alluded to "Mossad agents walking beside" protesters in cities like Mashhad, Tehran, and Zahedan. Pompeo celebrated the unrest as a sign of regime fragility, predicting its collapse.





The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) echoed this rhetoric, denouncing US President Donald Trump's comments as "blatant intervention" in internal affairs. In a Sunday statement, the IRGC vowed that sabotage by US- and Israel-backed terrorists would fail, much like past destabilisation efforts. Trump, meanwhile, claimed Iran had initiated negotiations and warned of unprecedented retaliation if US bases were targeted.





From exile, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah, has seized the moment to rally international support. The crown prince declared that "global assistance will arrive" and urged protesters to "reclaim Iran," predicting the regime's imminent fall. In appeals to Trump, Pahlavi called for help to "liberate" the nation and "Make Iran Great Again," positioning a post-Khamenei Iran as a US ally for regional peace.





India's stock markets felt the ripples, with Nifty and Sensex opening lower on Monday amid Iran unrest and spiking crude prices. Investors adopted a cautious stance as oil volatility threatened global energy supplies, underscoring the protests' broader economic fallout.





Iran's envoy to India issued a stark warning against "fake news" circulating on foreign X accounts about the protests. Urging reliance on "reliable sources," the diplomat sought to counter narratives of regime collapse. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Tehran to respect freedom of expression and avoid excessive force, citing reports of over 420 protester deaths, including children.





Trump further escalated tensions, stating Iran appeared to have "crossed their red line" on protester treatment. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he hinted at potential US action while revealing alleged outreach from Tehran for talks. These exchanges highlight a geopolitical chessboard where domestic strife intersects with enduring rivalries.





As rallies continue, the dual realities of regime loyalists and defiant protesters expose deep divisions. Economic woes fuel the fire, yet state media insists foreign hands orchestrate the chaos. With internet blacked out and arrests mounting, Iran's future hangs in precarious balance, drawing global scrutiny.





Based On ANI Report







