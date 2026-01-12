



US President Donald J. Trump has sparked widespread speculation with a provocative social media post on Truth Social. The post featured only an image of himself with a stern expression, accompanied by the phrase "acting president of Venezuela" beneath it.





No further explanation was provided, leaving both supporters and critics to decipher its intent amid heightened US-Venezuela tensions.





The cryptic message emerged on 12 January 2026, coinciding with Trump's comments to reporters aboard Air Force One. He stated that "Venezuela is really working out well. We're working along really well with their leadership, and we'll see how it all works out." These remarks suggest a shift in diplomatic tone, particularly following recent political upheavals in the Latin American nation.





Trump also disclosed a direct conversation with Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez. He described her as "very good" and revealed that she requested US acceptance of 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, valued at $4.2 billion. Trump confirmed the shipment is already en route to the United States, signalling a pragmatic economic engagement despite longstanding frictions.





This oil deal follows Trump's Executive Order signed on Friday, declaring a national emergency to safeguard Venezuelan oil revenues held in US Treasury accounts. The measure blocks any legal attachment, judicial seizure, or garnishment of these funds—termed "Foreign Government Deposit Funds"—unless explicitly authorised. The White House emphasised that the revenues remain Venezuela's sovereign property, held in US custody for governmental purposes.





The order overrides prior regulations and prohibits transfers or dealings in these assets by private parties. It aims to advance US foreign policy and national security objectives, protecting the funds from creditors or litigants. This move effectively freezes the assets while positioning the US as a custodian, potentially strengthening leverage in bilateral relations.





Earlier that Friday, Trump hosted top US oil and gas executives at the White House to discuss substantial investments in Venezuela's energy sector. He optimistically declared that "a lot of money is going to be made," framing the engagement as a lucrative opportunity for American firms. This meeting underscores a strategic pivot towards economic cooperation amid Venezuela's ongoing crisis.





Venezuela's interim leadership, under Delcy Rodriguez, has responded mixedly to US actions. On Saturday, Rodriguez condemned the recent capture of deposed leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife in New York as a "criminal aggression" and a "major stain" on Washington-Caracas relations. Speaking on state television Venezolana de Television (VTV), she vowed that her government would continue denouncing such interventions.





Maduro's detention marks a dramatic turning point in Venezuela's political landscape. Once a staunch US adversary, his removal has paved the way for Rodriguez's interim administration, which appears more amenable to pragmatic dealings with Washington. Trump's oil acceptance and asset protection measures may reflect tacit support for this transition.





The "acting president" post has ignited online debate. Supporters interpret it as bold leadership asserting US influence over Venezuela's trajectory, while critics decry it as overreach or mockery of sovereignty. The absence of clarification amplifies its ambiguity, characteristic of Trump's communication style.





Geopolitically, these developments challenge traditional US policy towards Venezuela. Historically strained by sanctions and human rights concerns under Maduro, relations now emphasise energy security and investment. The $4.2 billion oil influx bolsters US strategic reserves while providing Venezuela relief from economic isolation.





However, risks persist. Rodriguez's condemnation of Maduro's capture highlights lingering resentments, and frozen assets could become bargaining chips in future negotiations. Trump's Friday executive actions also invite legal scrutiny over their scope and implications for international law.





Trump's pattern of unconventional diplomacy. His direct engagement with Rodriguez echoes past overtures to adversarial leaders, blending confrontation with deal-making. The White House meetings with energy executives suggest a commercial lens on foreign policy, prioritising American economic gains.





Analysts note Venezuela's vast oil reserves make it indispensable despite political volatility. Trump's moves could stabilise global energy markets while countering rivals like China and Russia, who previously filled voids left by US sanctions. Yet, domestic US politics may complicate sustained engagement.





Public reaction in the US remains polarised. Trump's base celebrates the oil deal as a win against "socialist" regimes, while opponents question accountability for Maduro's capture and potential human rights ramifications. Internationally, allies monitor whether this heralds a new era of US hemispheric influence.





As Venezuela navigates its post-Maduro phase, Trump's actions position the US as both protector and partner. The Truth Social post, whether rhetorical flourish or genuine intent, underscores his willingness to blur lines between diplomacy and provocation. Outcomes will hinge on how Rodriguez's government reciprocates amid economic pressures.





For now, the oil shipment proceeds, frozen assets remain secure, and speculation swirls. Trump's Venezuela gambit blends economic opportunism with political theatre, leaving the world watching for the next move in this unfolding saga.





Based On ANI Report







