



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the particular significance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India on 12 January 2026. This marks Merz's inaugural official trip to India since assuming office last year, and indeed his first to Asia.





The Chancellor arrived in Ahmedabad very early that morning, receiving a warm welcome at the airport from the Gujarat Governor, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister.





Accompanying Merz is a high-powered official delegation alongside a substantial business contingent. This composition underscores the priority both nations attach to advancing trade, business, and investment ties. Misri emphasised that the timing of the visit holds special weight, coinciding with the silver jubilee of the India-Germany strategic partnership—25 years since its establishment.





The visit also aligns with the platinum jubilee, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany. It thus offers a prime occasion to assess the robust and vital partnership that has evolved over these decades. During the engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz held extensive discussions to bolster the overall trajectory of bilateral relations.





A key outcome was the finalisation of a comprehensive roadmap to deepen cooperation in the education sector. Modi described this as a transformative step for academic collaboration between the two countries. He extended an invitation to German universities to establish campuses in India, further signalling commitment to educational partnerships.





At a joint press conference, Modi expressed gratitude to Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens. He noted that this measure would significantly enhance people-to-people connections. The leaders also interacted with CEOs from both nations at the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Ahmedabad.





Modi pointed out that bilateral trade has achieved a record high, exceeding 50 billion dollars. Over 2,000 German companies maintain a longstanding presence in India, reflecting their strong confidence in the country's opportunities. This was evident at the morning CEO Forum, where business synergies were prominently displayed.





Cooperation in technology has advanced steadily, yielding tangible on-ground results. Both sides share aligned priorities in renewable energy, prompting the decision to establish an India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This platform will foster shared knowledge, technology, and innovation in the sector.





Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Modi and Merz, covering diverse areas. The leaders conducted delegation-level talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





These discussions reviewed progress in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility. They also explored avenues for intensified collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development. The two-day visit thus reinforces the strategic partnership amid its milestone anniversaries.





The engagements in Gujarat exemplify a multifaceted elevation of India-Germany relations, blending economic momentum with institutional frameworks for future growth.





Based On ANI Report







