



Police in Ambala have arrested a contractor named Sunil, alias Sunny, on allegations of spying for Pakistan by sharing sensitive details about a local Air Force station. The suspect, a resident of Ambala, had been employed at the facility since 2020, carrying out repair work. Authorities acted on intelligence indicating he was leaking information from this critical defence area.





During interrogation, police seized Sunny's mobile phone, which uncovered suspicious communications. Analysis revealed he was in regular contact with a woman who solicited sensitive data, which he then forwarded to contacts in a neighbouring country described by officials as an enemy state. The precise nature of the information—potentially including photographs—remains under scrutiny.





DSP Crime Virendra Kumar confirmed that the probe stemmed from tips about a man divulging defence-related intelligence. "We had information that a suspected individual was providing details about our defence area, specifically the Air Force," Kumar told ANI. He emphasised that while the accused's version points to these exchanges, forensic examination of devices is ongoing to verify claims.





Sunny, whose father is a retired Indian Railways employee, is married with two children. He has been remanded in custody for four days as investigators delve deeper. The case is in its early stages, with police analysing evidence to establish the full extent of the espionage.





This incident echoes a recent arrest in Haryana's Kaithal district, where resident Devendra was detained for allegedly passing information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and army. DSP Kaithal Veerbhan disclosed that intelligence led special detective staff to Devendra, son of Narwal Singh from Mastgarh Cheeka village.





Under questioning, Devendra confessed to liaising with the ISI, supplying updates on the recent India-Pakistan conflict, including details about Operation Sindoor. "He admitted providing information about the ongoing dispute and Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and ISI periodically," Veerbhan stated. Cyber police are now forensically probing his devices.





These back-to-back arrests underscore persistent vulnerabilities in India's border regions, particularly around military installations. Ambala, home to a key Indian Air Force base, has long been a focal point for such threats due to its strategic proximity to Pakistan. Officials stress the role of vigilance in countering espionage amid heightened regional tensions.





The timing aligns with ongoing India-Pakistan frictions, where intelligence leaks could compromise operational security. In Sunny's case, his contractor role granted routine access to the Air Force station, amplifying the potential damage. Investigators are tracing the woman's identity and any broader network involved.





For Devendra's matter, the confession has prompted a thorough device analysis to uncover accomplices or additional leaks. Haryana Police assure that legal processes will proceed based on evidence, regardless of admissions. Both cases highlight the ISI's alleged use of intermediaries, often via social media or anonymous handlers.





Such espionage attempts are not isolated; they reflect a pattern of low-level actors recruited for high-impact intelligence gathering. Indian security agencies have ramped up surveillance near defence sites, yet incidents persist. The four-day remand for Sunny allows for intensified grilling, potentially yielding leads on payment trails or encrypted channels.





As probes advance, authorities face the challenge of balancing swift action with airtight evidence for prosecution under anti-espionage laws. The public disclosure serves as a deterrent, signalling zero tolerance. Further updates are expected as digital forensics and witness statements emerge.





In the broader context, these events reinforce India's focus on indigenous security protocols and counter-intelligence training for civilian contractors. With Air Force stations vital to aerial defence postures, even minor leaks could inform adversary tactics. Police commend public tips that triggered both arrests, urging continued cooperation.





ANI











