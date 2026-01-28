



US President Donald Trump has renewed his hard-line stance on Iran during a campaign-style event in Clive, Iowa.





He emphasised military pressure alongside the potential for negotiations amid ongoing tensions over Tehran's crackdown on protesters and regional security concerns.





Trump highlighted a major US military build-up in the Middle East. "By the way, there's another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now," he stated. "So we'll see. I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal. They should have made a deal the first time. They'd have a country."





This dual approach of force and diplomacy was reiterated in an Axios interview. Trump described the Iran situation as "in flux," noting the deployment of significant American military assets. He suggested Tehran might be open to talks, according to reports from The Times of Israel.





Amplifying the show of strength, Trump remarked, "We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela." He claimed Iranian officials have signalled willingness to engage, stating, "They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk."





A senior US official echoed this openness post-interview. "With regard to Iran, we are open for business," the official told reporters. "If they want to contact us, and they know what the terms are, then we're going to have the conversation," as per The Times of Israel.





Earlier this month, US special envoy Steve Witkoff outlined strict conditions for any deal. These include a ban on uranium enrichment, removal of enriched uranium stocks, limits on Iran's long-range missile arsenal, and an end to support for regional proxies. Tehran has rejected these outright despite expressing negotiation interest.





Trump referenced past US military actions against Iran's nuclear sites. He asserted that June strikes "obliterated" the programme by targeting three facilities, claiming, "People have been waiting for 22 years to do that." The full extent of damage to Iran's enrichment capabilities remains uncertain.





This tough posture builds on Trump's first-term withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. His "maximum pressure" campaign used sanctions to weaken Tehran, setting the stage for current escalations.





Despite warnings, Trump has not authorised further strikes, even after pledging action if Iran killed protesters—a crackdown that claimed thousands of lives. He faces consultations with his national security team this week.





Military options could intensify with the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier's arrival in Middle Eastern waters. Axios reports no final decision on additional action yet.





Trump also recalled a 12-day war last June. He claimed to have prevented an Iranian missile strike on Israel by authorising pre-emptive Jerusalem action, blending military resolve with diplomatic signals.





The "armada" likely includes carrier strike groups, destroyers, and air assets, projecting US power amid Iran's proxy activities in Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon. This follows heightened alerts after Iran's recent missile tests and proxy attacks on US bases.





Tehran's rejection of terms stems from domestic hardliners and strategic needs. Yet, economic sanctions and military setbacks may pressure Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei towards concessions, analysts note.





Regional allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia back Trump's approach, viewing it as a deterrent against Iranian expansionism. Gulf states have hosted US forces, enhancing the armada's reach.





For India, these developments carry implications. New Delhi balances ties with the US and Iran, relying on Chabahar port for Afghan access while importing Iranian oil under waivers. Escalation could disrupt energy supplies and Central Asian trade routes.





Trump's rhetoric aims to deter Tehran while testing negotiation resolve. Success hinges on Iran's internal dynamics and US election-year politics.





The White House insists any deal must verifiably dismantle threats, contrasting Obama's JCPOA, which allowed limited enrichment. Failure could prompt broader conflict.





Based On ANI Report







