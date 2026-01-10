



United States President Donald Trump has once again asserted his pivotal role in averting a potential war between India and Pakistan, claiming that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally thanked him for saving at least ten million lives.





Speaking to media personnel at the White House on Friday local time during a meeting with top oil and gas executives, Trump recounted Sharif's alleged public statement praising his intervention in what he described as a conflict "raging" between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Trump emphasised the scale of his achievement, stating that Sharif had credited him with preventing immense loss of life tied to the India-Pakistan standoff. He framed this as part of a broader record of resolving long-standing global conflicts, including wars lasting 36, 32, 31, 28, and 25 years, as well as emerging crises like the one involving eight jets shot down.





While expressing a desire for the Nobel Peace Prize—remarking that "nobody in history should get it more"—Trump insisted he prioritised saving lives over personal accolades. He argued that stopping any war warrants such recognition, underscoring his administration's supposed success in de-escalating major hostilities without resorting to nuclear weapons.





This is not the first instance of Trump making these claims; he has repeated them multiple times since 10 May last year, attributing the peace to his direct pressure on both nations. The remarks align with his pattern of highlighting diplomatic triumphs, often blending self-praise with geopolitical narratives.





India, however, has firmly rejected any notion of third-party mediation. Official sources in New Delhi maintain that the resolution stemmed from bilateral military communications, following India's Operation Sindoor—a precision strike on terror bases inside Pakistan.





The operation was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 2025, which claimed 26 lives. Indian authorities describe it as a measured response to cross-border terrorism, targeting infrastructure linked to militant groups.





According to New Delhi's account, the de-escalation began when Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart on 10 May, requesting a halt to hostilities. This led to a swift ceasefire agreement, restoring calm along the Line of Control without external involvement.





The discrepancy between Trump's narrative and India's stance highlights ongoing tensions in how the 2025 crisis is remembered. While Trump portrays himself as the decisive peacemaker, Indian officials credit their military's resolve and direct diplomacy, dismissing foreign intervention as unfounded.





Sharif's purported thanks during his US visit remain unverified by Pakistani sources, adding to scepticism. No official transcript or video from the meeting corroborates Trump's version, prompting questions about the accuracy of his recollection amid his bid for re-election.





Geopolitically, the episode underscores the delicate dynamics between the US, India, and Pakistan. Trump's claims revive memories of his first-term overtures, such as offering mediation on Kashmir, which India rebuffed as unnecessary.





For India's defence establishment—long focused on indigenous capabilities and strategic autonomy—such assertions risk undermining the narrative of self-reliant resolution. Operations like Sindoor exemplified India's growing precision-strike prowess, bolstered by homegrown systems from DRDO and HAL.





Pakistan, grappling with internal instability and economic woes, has not publicly echoed Trump's praise. Sharif's government faces domestic scrutiny over its handling of the border flare-up, where admissions of terror infrastructure strikes remain sensitive.





Trump's broader boasts of settling "eight wars" invite scrutiny, as many cited conflicts persist or were influenced by multilateral efforts. Analysts note that his India-Pakistan claim fits a pattern of exaggerated diplomacy, potentially aimed at burnishing his legacy.





In the context of rising Indo-Pacific tensions, including China's assertiveness, India's rejection of third-party roles reaffirms its preference for bilateralism. This stance aligns with deepened strategic ties to the US via frameworks like the Quad, yet without ceding agency on regional flashpoints.





As of January 2026, the Line of Control remains tense but stable, with occasional violations. Both nations continue bolstering defences—India advancing TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA projects, Pakistan eyeing JF-17 upgrades—amid vigilant monitoring.





Trump's latest comments, reported by ANI from Washington DC, coincide with his administration's focus on energy security, blending foreign policy bravado with domestic agendas. Whether these claims gain traction depends on responses from Islamabad and New Delhi in the coming days.





The episode serves as a reminder of how narratives of conflict resolution can diverge sharply, shaped by national interests and political rhetoric. For observers in Bengaluru's aerospace and defence circles, it prompts reflection on the interplay of global powers in South Asian security.





Based On ANI Report







