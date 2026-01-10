



The Indian Army has once again underscored its artillery prowess with a spectacular display of firepower during Exercise TOPCHI at the Deolali Field Firing Range in Nashik, Maharashtra. Held on 9 December, this annual event organised by the Regiment of Artillery highlighted the seamless integration of advanced weapon systems, reinforcing the force's operational readiness amid evolving battlefield demands.





The exercise featured an impressive array of artillery platforms, each demonstrating precision and lethality in coordinated drills. Among the stars were the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, renowned for its mobility and rapid fire capability, and the 155/39 mm M777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzer, prized for its lightweight design ideal for high-altitude deployments.





Complementing these were the indigenous 155 mm Field Howitzer Dhanush, a testament to India's burgeoning self-reliance in artillery production, alongside the reliable Indian field gun and light field gun. The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher added devastating area saturation firepower, launching salvos that simulated intense combat scenarios.





Artillery units fired live shells across varied ranges, while rocket systems propelled projectiles with pinpoint accuracy. These actions formed part of a meticulously planned drill focused on enhancing precision targeting, battlefield coordination, and rapid response times—critical elements for modern warfare.





A compelling video released by the Army Training Command on social media platforms captured the exercise's scale and intensity, showcasing thunderous barrages and synchronised manoeuvres that drew widespread acclaim. The footage not only highlighted technical superiority but also the troops' disciplined execution under simulated high-pressure conditions.





Exercise TOPCHI, an annual fixture orchestrated by the School of Artillery, serves as a vital platform to evaluate and refine the Army's artillery doctrine. This iteration fell under the leadership of Lieutenant General S Hari Mohan Iyer, AVSM, whose oversight ensured alignment with contemporary strategic imperatives.





The scope extended beyond traditional guns to encompass mortars for close-support roles, rocket artillery for deep strikes, and innovative integrations like drones for real-time surveillance and targeting. Aviation assets further amplified capabilities, enabling networked fire support that mirrors joint operations in diverse terrains.





A particular spotlight shone on indigenous systems such as Dhanush and Pinaka, emblematic of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing. These platforms, developed through collaborations involving public sector undertakings and private innovators, reduce import dependency while meeting stringent operational standards.





The K-9 Vajra, a joint Indo-South Korean venture produced by Larsen & Toubro, exemplified tracked artillery's evolution, delivering 155 mm rounds at rates exceeding six per minute with automated loading. Meanwhile, the M777 A2, acquired from BAE Systems, offers air-transportable agility, vital for rapid deployment in mountainous regions like Ladakh.





Dhanush, upgraded from the Bofors legacy design by the Ordnance Factory Board, now boasts extended range and digital fire control, firing specialised Precision Guided Munitions in trials. Pinaka's multi-barrel configuration, evolved through DRDO's efforts, provides rocket barrages up to 40 km, with extended-range variants pushing boundaries further.





Drones played a pivotal role, fusing sensor data with artillery fire direction centres for beyond-line-of-sight engagements. This integration heralds a shift towards technology-enabled warfare, where unmanned systems enhance situational awareness and minimise risk to personnel.





The exercise's emphasis on coordination underscored the Regiment of Artillery's role as the Army's manoeuvre arm, capable of delivering massed fires to shape battlefields. Troops practised rapid redeployment, counter-battery operations, and shoot-and-scoot tactics to evade enemy retaliation.





Conducted at Deolali, a historic artillery hub since the British era, TOPCHI benefits from expansive ranges accommodating high-volume firing. Nashik's terrain simulates northern and eastern frontiers, allowing validation of systems against threats from adversarial neighbours.





Lieutenant General Iyer's command infused the event with strategic foresight, aligning demonstrations with ongoing modernisation under the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan. This roadmap envisions a 155 mm-centric artillery park, phasing out older calibres for enhanced interoperability.





Indigenous highlights resonated deeply, signalling maturity in India's defence ecosystem. Pinaka's Mark-II variant, nearing induction, promises guided rockets for precision strikes, while Dhanush production scales up at Jabalpur, targeting 414 units by decade's end.





Global partnerships shone through too: Vajra's local content exceeds 50 per cent, fostering technology transfer. The M777 fleet, numbering 145 guns, has proven battle-ready, with upgrades incorporating Indian electronics for ballistic computing.





Drones and aviation assets previewed swarm tactics and loitering munitions synergy, drawing from recent conflicts like Ukraine. Mortars, including the advanced 120 mm E1, provided responsive fire support, integrated via digital battlefield management systems.





Exercise TOPCHI thus transcends mere firepower displays, serving as a doctrinal rehearsal for multi-domain operations. It validates training efficacy, equipment reliability, and inter-service compatibility, essential for India's deterrence posture.





As the Regiment of Artillery hurtles towards net-zero imports by 2027, events like TOPCHI propel this vision forward. They not only boost morale but also signal to adversaries the potency of a modernised Indian Army, primed for any contingency.





Based On UNI Report







