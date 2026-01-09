



India's space ambitions have reached a pivotal milestone with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), issuing an Expression of Interest (EoI) on 8 January 2026.





This initiative invites qualified Indian aerospace industries to develop and produce the structure for the BAS-01 module, the foundational element of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). It signals a determined push towards realising a fully indigenous space station by 2035, with the first module slated for launch as early as 2028.





The EoI specifically calls for the development and realisation of two sets of the BAS-01 structure. Organised by VSSC, it targets established Indian firms with expertise in aerospace manufacturing. By prioritising domestic participation, ISRO aims to harness private sector capabilities, fostering technological self-reliance in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat ethos.





This move builds on the Union Cabinet's approval in September 2024 for the BAS project, which envisions a modular space station dedicated to microgravity research, technology demonstrations, and extended human spaceflight.





The station will comprise five interconnected modules, each contributing to a comprehensive orbital laboratory capable of supporting crewed missions for periods exceeding traditional satellite operations.





The BAS-01 module represents the cornerstone of this endeavour. Positioned for a 2028 launch, it will serve as the primary habitat and docking hub, providing essential pressurised volume and structural integrity for subsequent modules. Its development demands precision engineering to withstand the rigours of launch aboard ISRO's forthcoming Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) and prolonged exposure to the space environment.





India's space station vision aligns seamlessly with the broader "Space Vision 2047" framework. This long-term strategy seeks to position the nation as a global space power by mid-century, emphasising human spaceflight, lunar exploration, and interplanetary missions. The BAS project underscores ISRO's evolution from satellite launches to sustained human presence in orbit, mirroring achievements like the Chandrayaan series and Gaganyaan program.





Engaging private industry through this EoI marks a strategic shift for ISRO. Historically reliant on in-house development, the agency now leverages partnerships with entities such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Larsen & Toubro, and emerging players like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos. Such collaborations accelerate timelines, distribute risks, and infuse innovation into critical subsystems like lightweight composites and metallic structures tailored for BAS-01.





The technical specifications for BAS-01's structure, though not fully detailed in the EoI, are expected to prioritise mass efficiency, thermal resilience, and radiation shielding. Aerospace firms must demonstrate proficiency in materials such as aluminium-lithium alloys, carbon fibre reinforced polymers, and advanced welding techniques suitable for vacuum deployment. Qualification criteria likely include prior experience with ISRO payloads, adherence to stringent quality standards, and proven supply chain capabilities.





This initiative arrives amid accelerating global space station developments. While the International Space Station (ISS) nears retirement by 2030, nations like China operate the Tiangong station, and private ventures such as Axiom Space and Blue Origin pursue commercial habitats. India's BAS positions it as an independent player, potentially enabling collaborations with like-minded partners while safeguarding national interests in sensitive technologies.





Economically, the EoI promises substantial impetus to India's burgeoning space economy, projected to reach $44 billion by 2033. By awarding contracts to domestic manufacturers, ISRO stimulates job creation in high-tech sectors, particularly in regions like Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. It also bolsters supply chains for precision components, from cryogenic tanks to micrometeoroid shields, nurturing a self-sustaining ecosystem.





Challenges remain formidable. Developing a reliable life support system, radiation protection, and autonomous docking mechanisms requires iterative testing, much of which will occur at facilities like the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) in Bangalore. Integration with the Gaganyaan crew vehicle, expected to ferry astronauts to BAS by the early 2030s, adds layers of complexity, demanding flawless interoperability.





ISRO's track record instils confidence in overcoming these hurdles. Successes such as the 2023 Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the ongoing SpaDeX docking experiment demonstrate mastery in rendezvous and assembly technologies vital for BAS expansion. The EoI's emphasis on dual prototypes allows for rigorous ground and orbital validation, minimising launch failures.





Geopolitically, BAS enhances India's strategic stature. As a counterbalance to dominant space powers, it secures sovereign access to microgravity experimentation for biotechnology, materials science, and quantum research. International partnerships, potentially with Japan or the European Space Agency, could augment capabilities without compromising autonomy.





Responses to the EoI are anticipated to pour in from leading contenders. Firms with pedigrees in missile structures and satellite buses, including Tata Advanced Systems and Godrej Aerospace, stand poised to bid. Submission deadlines and evaluation processes, detailed on VSSC's portal, will prioritise technical feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability for future modules.





Looking ahead, the BAS-01 contract could spawn spin-offs in propulsion, avionics, and robotics, catalysing advancements across defence and civil aviation. By 2035, with the station fully operational at around 400 km altitude, India will host its first long-duration astronauts, conducting experiments that propel fields from pharmaceuticals to fluid dynamics.





This EoI encapsulates ISRO's bold trajectory from launch provider to spacefaring nation. It not only advances hardware realisation but also galvanises an industrial consortium capable of sustaining multi-decade programs. As bids are evaluated, the project inches closer to transforming India's celestial aspirations into tangible orbital infrastructure.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







