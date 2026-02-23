



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described India as a "gigantic power" while announcing efforts to tighten alliances with key partners, spotlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jerusalem.





Netanyahu shared these comments during an address to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) cadets at their graduation ceremony at Bahad 1, the IDF Officers School, located about 190 kilometres south of Jerusalem.





He praised the IDF's history of valiant actions and pre-emptive measures against regional threats, stressing Israel's resolve to neutralise risks as needed.





"We will also act to tighten alliances with our allies," Netanyahu declared. "Next week, the Prime Minister of India will visit the country—a gigantic power."





Modi is scheduled to arrive in Israel on 25 February for a two-day visit, where he will likely address the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and hold meetings with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.





This marks Modi's second trip to Israel as prime minister, following his landmark visit in July 2017—the first by any Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.





Earlier, on Sunday, Netanyahu previewed the visit at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, teasing: "Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi."





He underscored the "tremendous alliance" between the two nations, noting plans to discuss broad cooperation. "India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular," Netanyahu added.





Netanyahu's remarks come amid Israel's active diplomacy. He recently returned from a trip—his seventh since US President Donald Trump's re-election—where he met Trump, whom he called "the greatest friend of the State of Israel."





Netanyahu highlighted a recent US security doctrine that designates Israel as "the model ally," the only country to receive such distinction globally.





The timing of Modi's visit aligns with deepening strategic ties between India and Israel, forged through decades of collaboration in defence, technology, and counter-terrorism.





Bilateral trade has surged, exceeding $10 billion annually, with Israel supplying advanced systems like the Spike anti-tank missiles and Barak-8 air defence interceptors for India's military.





Joint ventures in drones, cybersecurity, and agriculture thrive, bolstered by initiatives like the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technology Innovation Fund. Modi's 2017 visit elevated these bonds, yielding agreements on water management, innovation, and expanded military cooperation amid shared concerns over extremism.





Israel has become India's second-largest arms supplier after Russia, providing Heron and Hermes drones, as well as Phalcon AWACS systems integrated into Indian Air Force operations.





Recent deals include co-development of medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM), reflecting India's push for indigenous manufacturing under 'Make in India'.





Geopolitically, both nations face threats from radical groups and navigate complex relations with shared adversaries like Pakistan and Iran.





India's neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict has evolved into open support post-7 October 2023 Hamas attacks, with Modi condemning terrorism and affirming Israel's right to self-defence.





This visit occurs as Trump’s second term influences Middle East dynamics, potentially accelerating Abraham Accords expansions that could draw in India.





Netanyahu's emphasis on alliances signals Israel's strategy to counter Iran-backed proxies through robust partnerships.





For India, closer Israel ties enhance defence modernisation, especially in hypersonics, AI-driven warfare, and space technologies—areas of mutual expertise via ISRO and IAI collaborations.





Modi's Knesset address could outline a vision for a "civilizational alliance," echoing cultural affinities rooted in ancient trade and shared democratic values.





Netanyahu's portrayal of India as a "gigantic power" underscores its rising global heft, with a $3.7 trillion economy and expanding military capabilities. This exchange of visits—Netanyahu toured India in 2018—reinforces personal rapport between the leaders, fostering high-level trust.





As Modi prepares to land, expectations mount for breakthroughs in semiconductors, quantum tech, and green energy, aligning with both nations' innovation agendas.





Israel's expertise in desalination and precision agriculture offers scalable solutions for India's water-stressed regions.





In defence, talks may advance the $2 billion deal for 26 Rafale-M fighters for India's navy, built on IAI-Israeli tech integrations.





PM Netanyahu's words frame India-Israel relations as a cornerstone of regional stability, poised for even greater momentum.





PTI







