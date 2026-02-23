



India's naval prowess in the nuclear domain is poised for a significant enhancement with the impending commissioning of INS Aridhaman, the third vessel in the indigenously developed Arihant-class fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, or SSBNs. Defence sources indicate that this 7,000-ton behemoth will likely enter service between April and May, bolstering the nation's sea-based nuclear deterrent.





Constructed under the secretive Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam, INS Aridhaman surpasses its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, in displacement. While the earlier submarines tip the scales at 6,000 tons each, Aridhaman's increased size accommodates superior capabilities, marking a evolutionary leap in India's underwater strategic arsenal.





A standout feature is its armament suite. The submarine boasts eight vertical launch system (VLS) tubes, doubling the four on prior vessels. This configuration enables it to carry up to 24 K-15 Sagarika missiles with a 750 km range for short-range strikes, alongside eight K-4 intermediate-range ballistic missiles (SLBMs) reaching 3,500 km. Future upgrades could integrate the more potent K-5 missiles, extending reach to 6,000 km.





Propelling this stealth giant is an 83MW Compact Light Water Reactor (CLWR), an advanced pressurised water reactor refined for minimal acoustic emissions. This powerplant drives a seven-blade propeller, achieving surface speeds of 12-15 knots and a submerged maximum of 24 knots, ensuring operational flexibility across vast oceanic expanses.





Stealth remains paramount for SSBNs, and INS Aridhaman excels here with indigenous innovations. Advanced sonar arrays, including USHUS for passive detection and the integrated Panchendriya system, enhance threat identification. Anechoic tiles coating the hull further dampen sonar reflections, rendering the submarine nearly invisible to adversaries.





Upon commissioning, INS Aridhaman will join INS Arihant and INS Arighaat under the Strategic Forces Command, forming a trio of SSBNs. This triad represents a pivotal milestone towards Continuous At-Sea Deterrence (CASD), the doctrine mandating at least one nuclear-armed submarine perpetually on patrol, immune to pre-emptive strikes.





The enhanced missile payload and superior stealth profile of Aridhaman fortify India's second-strike capability, a cornerstone of credible nuclear deterrence. In an era of escalating regional tensions, this ensures retaliatory options remain viable even after a first strike, underscoring the submarine's role in strategic stability.





Operationally, INS Aridhaman will base at Project Varsha, a fortified naval installation near Visakhapatnam featuring underground pens for protection against surveillance and attack. This secure haven allows discreet maintenance and deployment, safeguarding India's underwater assets.





India's submarine ambitions extend beyond Aridhaman. The nation anticipates leasing a Russian Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, designated Chakra III, by 2027-28, enhancing conventional undersea warfare. Concurrently, negotiations with Germany progress for six advanced diesel-electric submarines under Project-75(I), diversifying the fleet with cutting-edge air-independent propulsion.





These developments reflect India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push in defence manufacturing. The ATV programme, spanning decades, has indigenised critical technologies from reactor design to missile integration, reducing reliance on foreign partnerships while elevating domestic shipbuilding expertise.





Challenges persist, including refining long-range SLBM accuracy and sustaining nuclear fuel cycles. The K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), with a range exceeding 3,500 kilometres, demands pinpoint precision over vast oceanic distances, where factors like sea state, thermal layers, and inertial navigation errors complicate targeting.

Accuracy remains a formidable hurdle. Early trials of the shorter-range K-15 Sagarika missile highlighted guidance system limitations, necessitating advanced stellar navigation and terrain contour matching upgrades. For the K-4 and its successor, the K-5 with a projected 5,000-kilometre reach, India invests heavily in ring laser gyroscopes and satellite-linked corrections via the IRNSS constellation.





INS Aridhaman's commissioning heralds a new chapter in India's nuclear triad, blending technological sophistication with strategic imperatives to secure maritime sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







