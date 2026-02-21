



AquaAirX, a Bangalore-based deep-tech start-up founded in 2024, is pioneering India's first amphibious drone designed for seamless transitions between aerial flight and underwater operations.





This innovative technology promises to revolutionise multi-domain surveillance by eliminating the need for separate air and underwater systems, thereby streamlining operations that traditionally rely on divers or ships.





The startup recently secured ₹12.5 crore in seed funding, led by Rainmatter, with participation from Prime Venture Partners, Wyser, India Accelerator, and NSRCEL-IIMB. This capital infusion will accelerate development for defence and industrial applications, positioning AquaAirX at the forefront of India's burgeoning deep-tech ecosystem.





At the heart of AquaAirX's offering is a drone capable of operating continuously across air and water domains. It transitions effortlessly between flight and submersion, enabling persistent surveillance without the logistical challenges of deploying multiple specialised vehicles. This capability addresses critical gaps in maritime reconnaissance, where real-time data from both above and below the surface has long been elusive.





Target applications span defence and maritime security, where the drone could enhance border patrols, anti-smuggling efforts, and naval intelligence gathering. In offshore energy sectors, it supports pipeline inspections and rig monitoring, while environmental monitoring benefits from its ability to track pollution, marine life, or coastal erosion without human risk.





AquaAirX has achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6, indicating a prototype demonstrated in a relevant environment. Market entry is slated for 2027, allowing time for refinements amid India's push for indigenous defence technologies under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Founded by Gouthami TS and Jitendra Saini, the company leverages Bengaluru's status as India's Silicon Valley for deep-tech innovation. Their expertise aligns with the region's strengths in aerospace and defence, drawing from ecosystems around HAL, DRDO, and private players like Tata Advanced Systems.





The amphibious drone's design reduces operational costs by up to 70% compared to manned or traditional unmanned systems, according to start-up projections. Safer missions mean fewer personnel exposures to hazardous waters, while faster deployment enables rapid response in dynamic scenarios like search-and-rescue or counter-terrorism.





In defence contexts, this technology could integrate with India's growing UAV fleet, complementing systems like the DRDO's Rustom or HAL's indigenous drones. It bridges aerial assets such as the MQ-9 Reaper acquisitions with underwater needs, vital for securing the Indian Ocean Region amid tensions with neighbours.





Industrial uses extend to offshore wind farms and oil platforms, where underwater inspections are routine but perilous. AquaAirX's drone offers high-resolution imaging and sensor data from depths, relayed in real-time, potentially slashing downtime and maintenance expenses.





Environmentally, the platform aids in monitoring coral reefs, oil spills, or illegal fishing, supporting India's commitments under international frameworks like the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Its low-emission profile contrasts with fuel-heavy vessels, aligning with green tech mandates.





Challenges ahead include scaling production, ensuring ruggedness against saline corrosion, and navigating regulatory hurdles from bodies like DGCA and the Indian Navy. Yet, with seed funding in place, AquaAirX eyes partnerships with PSUs like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for integration trials.





The start-up's emergence underscores Bangalore's pivot from IT to deep-tech, bolstered by government schemes like iDEX and venture capital inflows. Rainmatter's lead investment signals confidence in dual-use technologies that serve both civilian and military needs.





As India bolsters its maritime domain awareness—spanning 7,500 km of coastline—AquaAirX fills a strategic void. Competitors globally, like China's UVS or US firms such as Hydromea, lag in cost-effectiveness for emerging markets, giving the startup a competitive edge.





Looking to 2027, successful commercialisation could spawn exports, mirroring ISRO's playbook in space tech. For founders Gouthami and Jitendra, this venture not only advances engineering but fortifies national security through homegrown innovation.





