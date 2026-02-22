



Police in Karnataka’s Udupi district have arrested a fourth suspect in the Indian Navy data leak case, accused of passing classified vessel identification numbers to Pakistan.





The man, earlier believed to be from West Bengal, has been found during investigation to be a Bangladeshi national. Authorities are probing the suspected espionage network, tracking financial payments and links to Cochin Shipyard employees.





Udupi police arrested 21-year-old Alif Islam, initially believed to be from West Bengal but residing in Kerala, in connection with the alleged leak of confidential Indian Navy vessel identification numbers. The case, registered in 2025, involves suspected unauthorised sharing of naval data with Pakistan through WhatsApp and Facebook.





Investigators have determined that Alif Islam is a Bangladeshi citizen, contrary to earlier identification as an Indian national. This was established during intensified investigations into the alleged transmission of naval data to Pakistan and other countries. Police are verifying his credentials while examining his role in the wider suspected espionage network.





Authorities allege that Rohit obtained classified ship lists and other sensitive data from Santri, a Cochin Shipyard employee, and transmitted it to Pakistan and other countries.





The leak reportedly continued for about 18 months, with information sent via WhatsApp and Facebook. Police are analysing seized mobile devices and accounts to assess the breach’s full scope.





Investigators suspect the accused received ₹10,000 for each piece of information shared, with multiple transactions believed to have occurred. Police say the suspects may have been in direct contact with individuals across the border, though it remains unclear if they acted independently or as part of an organised network. The Cochin Shipyard, linked to several accused, builds vessels for the Indian Navy and private clients.





