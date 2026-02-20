



Apollyon Dynamics, a pioneering start-up incubated at BITS-Pilani, has achieved a significant milestone in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology with the successful test launch of its jet-powered UAV from a moving car.





This demonstration underscores the company's progress in developing mobile launch capabilities, potentially revolutionising tactical deployment scenarios for defence and surveillance applications.





The test took place at a controlled facility in Rajasthan, where the UAV, designated as the Apollyon-1 prototype, was seamlessly released from a modified Mahindra Thar vehicle travelling at speeds exceeding 60 km/h. Eyewitnesses and video footage released by the start-up confirm the flawless execution, with the UAV achieving stable flight within seconds of launch.





This innovation addresses key limitations in traditional UAV operations, which often rely on fixed launch platforms or stationary catapults. By enabling launches from moving vehicles, Apollyon Dynamics enhances operational flexibility, particularly in dynamic environments such as border patrols or rapid response missions along India's contested frontiers.





The jet-powered propulsion system, a compact turbojet engine developed in-house, provides the Apollyon-1 with a top speed of over 300 km/h and an endurance of up to 45 minutes. These specifications position it as a loitering munition candidate, aligning with India's push for indigenous swarm drone technologies under the iDEX framework.





Founded in 2023 by BITS Pilani alumni including aerospace engineers Rahul Sharma and Priya Mehta, Apollyon Dynamics has roots in the institute's Technology Business Incubator (TBI).





The team leveraged advanced CFD simulations and 3D-printed components to iterate rapidly on the prototype, securing seed funding from the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) last year.





The moving car launch mechanism employs a pneumatic rail system integrated into the vehicle's roof, which accelerates the UAV to take-off velocity before ignition. This rail design minimises mechanical stress on the airframe, ensuring reliability during high-speed vehicular motion—a critical factor validated in over 20 prior static tests.





India's defence ecosystem stands to benefit immensely from such advancements. With ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and increasing reliance on UAVs for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), mobile launch platforms could enable quicker force multiplication without dedicated airfields.





Apollyon Dynamics' achievement draws parallels to global efforts, such as Israel's Rafael Spice systems or US Coyote Block 2 launches from moving HIMARS. However, the indigenous jet engine—derived from DRDO's Manik turbofan—marks a departure from imported components, supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in aerospace manufacturing.





Dr. Sanjay Rao, Head of BITS Pilani's Aerospace Department and advisor to the start-up, hailed the test as "a game-changer for asymmetric warfare capabilities." He noted that the technology could integrate with existing Indian Army assets like the Zorawar light tank or future UAV carriers.





Future plans include scaling to swarm launches from convoy vehicles and incorporating AI-driven autonomy for beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations. The company aims to commence user trials with the Indian Air Force by mid-2026, pending clearance from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).





This test not only validates Apollyon Dynamics' engineering prowess but also highlights the growing role of academic spin-offs in India's defence innovation landscape. Collaborations with HAL and TATA Advanced Systems are already underway for production scaling.





Apollyon Dynamics' breakthrough exemplifies how India's youthful engineering talent is bridging the gap between laboratory concepts and battlefield realities, fortifying national security through homegrown ingenuity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







