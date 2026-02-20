



Israel has showcased its advancements in artificial intelligence during a high-profile visit to New Delhi, emphasising the need for deeper technological partnerships with India. Ilan Fluss, former Ambassador and Policy Coordinator for Emerging and Disruptive Technologies at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026.





He positioned AI as a transformative force akin to historic global shifts, reshaping economies, societies, and individual lives.





Fluss highlighted Israel's commitment to innovation and responsible AI development. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he stated that AI generates immense interest because it touches every aspect of human endeavour. The delegation aimed to expose its achievements, share expertise, and foster bilateral cooperation.





The visit encompassed participation in the summit alongside bilateral meetings with Indian government representatives. Fluss described AI as a revolution comparable to the Industrial Revolution, noting that humanity stands only at its beginning. Early impacts are visible, yet vast investments continue across multiple directions.





Israel believes its approaches offer an effective model for other nations. The delegation included diverse experts, reflecting AI's cross-cutting influence. It featured the head of the Israeli AI Directorate, alongside representatives from agriculture, education, labour, health, and science ministries.





Precision agriculture emerged as a key focus, particularly amid climate change and global food security challenges. Fluss stressed how AI can enhance agricultural efficiency to feed growing populations. Israel's innovations, he argued, hold potential to benefit the world at large.





As a global innovation hub, Israel seeks to share knowledge while learning from partners. Fluss noted an upcoming event to demonstrate Israeli practices, spanning technical and strategic AI aspects. He underscored the complementary strengths between India and Israel.





India's vast scale, with 1.4 billion people, contrasts sharply with Israel's 10 million. Fluss described Israel as a small hub lacking scale, making collaboration with India essential for deploying solutions effectively. Such partnerships could converge into superior outcomes.





On regulation and ethics, the delegation advocated balance. Responsible AI is vital, but innovation must lead to identify challenges and develop solutions. Regulation and safety mechanisms should follow testing and real-world trials, as Israel practises.





The visit reinforces the broader strategic alliance between India and Israel. Fluss pointed to aligned visions and existing cooperation across sectors. Future relations will increasingly centre on technology and AI, echoing the priorities of Prime Ministers Modi and Netanyahu.





Bilateral meetings extended to potential government and private sector partnerships. AI is poised to become a central pillar in the evolving India-Israel relationship, driving mutual progress in emerging technologies.





ANI







