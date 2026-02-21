



The visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to India has produced ten substantive outcomes spanning multiple facets of bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the engagement as brimming with results across all partnership dimensions.





These outcomes emphasise collaboration in rare earth minerals, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and beyond. They align closely with India's Viksit Bharat vision for advanced development.





First, cooperation in rare earth elements and critical minerals promises technology transfer, joint exploration, and research and development efforts. This initiative will attract investments and enable India to leverage Brazil's expertise in processing and recycling technologies.





Second, enhanced postal sector ties will facilitate greater exchanges of official delegates and experts. It promotes e-commerce growth, financial services, and the sharing of best practices.





Third, focus on MSMEs and crafts aims to promote Indian products globally. This furthers India's journey towards self-reliance and economic expansion.





Fourth, a joint declaration on digital partnership outlines implementation of the India Stack Framework. It strengthens collaboration in Digital Public Infrastructure, alongside high-performance computing, quantum technology, and blockchain.





Fifth, the Indian National Patent Office (INPI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will cooperate on the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL). Brazil gains access to TKDL, advancing recognition of Indian AYUSH and homeopathic pharmacopoeias.





Sixth, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency will deepen regulatory cooperation. This reinforces information exchange and pushes for recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia in Brazil.





Seventh, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Federal University of Minas Gerais will boost academic exchanges. Students and faculty gain mutual access to facilities and laboratories.





Eighth, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute partners with the University of São Paulo. Joint projects in film and media will increase student and faculty exchanges.





Ninth, Brazil has extended business visas for Indian passport holders to ten years. This eases commerce for Indians in Brazil and bolsters economic ties.





Tenth, mining cooperation targets the steel supply chain. It secures essential mineral resources, supporting India's industrial ambitions under Viksit Bharat.





Three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged: on Digital Partnership for the Future, Rare Earth and Critical Minerals, and Mining in the Steel Supply Chain.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lula addressed a joint press conference in New Delhi. Lula expressed optimism, stating Brazil views India with hopeful eyes and that joint efforts will fortify bilateral relations and the Global South against superpower rivalries.





Lula highlighted the "superlative" nature of India-Brazil meetings, noting both as the largest Global South democracies. He called India a digital superpower and Brazil a renewable energy leader, both mega-diverse cultural hubs defending multilateralism and peace.





This marked Lula's sixth visit to India, which he described as a source of happiness. PM Modi welcomed him and his delegation, including ministers and business leaders, covering the full spectrum of friendship.





Modi noted Lula's attendance at the AI Summit injected fresh energy into the strategic partnership. In a post on X, he praised Lula's visionary leadership.





Talks prioritised elevating bilateral trade beyond $20 billion in five years. Commitments span technology, innovation, Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, semiconductors, energy, agriculture, critical minerals, education, defence, and multilateral issues.





People-to-people linkages also featured prominently. Lula recounted his warm reception by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Modi underscored how India-Brazil unity amplifies the Global South's voice globally. He called for reforms in international institutions to tackle modern challenges, reaffirming joint resolve.





These outcomes signal a maturing partnership, blending economic pragmatism with strategic alignment. For India, they offer mineral security and tech synergies vital to defence manufacturing and aerospace ambitions. Brazil gains from India's digital prowess amid its resource-rich profile.





The visit reinforces G20 synergies, with both nations advocating multipolarity. Defence ties, though not headlined, lurk beneath as critical minerals feed into military hardware like missiles and UAVs—key to India's indigenous push via HAL, BEL, and DRDO partners.





