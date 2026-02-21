ISRO's LoX-Methane propulsion engine undergoing tests at Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is taking a significant step towards realising its Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) program by establishing a liquid methane production plant at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. This facility will be pivotal in supplying the propellants required for static tests and launch operations of the ambitious NGLV, internally referred to as Project Soorya.





NGLV represents a paradigm shift in ISRO's launch vehicle architecture. Designed as a three-stage, heavy-lift rocket with partial reusability in its first stage, it aims to replace the workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).





With a payload capacity of 30 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the vehicle aligns with India's National Space Vision, targeting future human spaceflight and commercial missions.





At the heart of NGLV's propulsion system lies a green, cost-efficient methalox combination—liquid methane (LCH4) paired with liquid oxygen (LOX). This choice marks a departure from traditional hypergolic fuels and kerosene-based systems, offering higher specific impulse, cleaner combustion, and compatibility with reusable rocket designs.





The Mahendragiri plant will produce 8 metric tons of high-purity liquid methane per day, ensuring a reliable domestic supply chain.





ISRO's Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting capable vendors to handle the end-to-end development of this plant. Responsibilities encompass design, manufacturing, testing, supply, erection, and commissioning. The selected contractor must optimise the production process for minimal cost and wastage, using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as the raw material.





Vendors are required to submit detailed proposals, including an overall schematic of the plant. This should outline the tentative LNG requirement to produce one metric ton of liquid methane, alongside estimates for consumables, by-products, and waste gas generation. Such transparency will aid ISRO in evaluating process efficiency and environmental impact.





Eligibility criteria are stringent, reflecting the technical demands of cryogenic fluid production. Bidders must demonstrate experience in establishing cryogenic plants for liquids such as nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, or methane within the last seven years, ending 31 December 2025. Alternatively, proven expertise in manufacturing and supplying cryogenic systems—like double-walled tanks or pipelines for these fluids, complete with instrumentation and controls—qualifies candidates.





This initiative extends beyond mere propellant production. It underscores ISRO's push towards indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in critical space technologies, in line with broader national goals like Atmanirbhar Bharat. The plant will support not only NGLV but also ancillary facilities across ISRO centres, fostering a robust ecosystem for methalox-based propulsion testing.





NGLV's maiden flight is targeted for the 2030-2032 timeframe, positioning India among a select group of nations mastering reusable heavy-lift launchers. Reusability in the first stage promises dramatic cost reductions, potentially slashing per-kilogram-to-orbit expenses by factors of ten or more, while methane's clean-burning profile minimises orbital debris and ground infrastructure corrosion.





Strategically, Mahendragiri's location enhances operational efficiency. Nestled in the Western Ghats, the site already hosts ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), renowned for semi-cryogenic and cryogenic engine development. The new plant will integrate seamlessly, bolstering test stand capabilities for engines like the planned methalox-powered boosters.





Challenges remain, including scaling LNG-to-methane liquefaction processes to space-grade purity levels—typically exceeding 99.5%—while managing boil-off losses in storage. Vendors must address these through advanced insulation, re-liquefaction cycles, and precise impurity separation. ISRO's EoI emphasises optimum design, signalling rigorous scrutiny during bid evaluations.





The project stimulates private sector involvement in India's burgeoning space economy. With growing commercial satellite deployments and NewSpace ventures like Skyroot and Agnikul exploring similar propellants, domestic methane supply could catalyse a regional hub for methalox technology.





NGLV fortifies India's strategic autonomy in space. Enhanced LEO capacity supports Gaganyaan human spaceflight follow-ons, lunar sample returns, and potentially crewed Mars missions, while enabling responsive satellite constellations for national security.





ISRO's EoI closes a key preparatory phase for NGLV, bridging ground infrastructure with flight hardware. Successful execution will not only fuel Project Soorya but also exemplify India's ascent as a reusable launch vehicle pioneer, blending innovation with sustainability.





