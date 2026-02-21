



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in New Delhi for a high-profile state visit, marking a pivotal moment in India-Brazil relations. The visit, hosted with full ceremonial honours, underscores the deepening partnership between the two nations.





On Saturday morning, a grand ceremonial welcome unfolded at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Lula received a Guard of Honour in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This traditional accolade set a tone of mutual respect and diplomatic warmth.





Shortly after, Prime Minister Modi hosted President Lula at Hyderabad House for an initial meeting. The venue, steeped in India's diplomatic history, provided an intimate setting for preliminary discussions ahead of formal bilateral talks.





The bilateral talks, held later in the national capital, focused on elevating ties across trade, investment, technology, and strategic sectors. Both leaders emphasised collaboration in the Global South, reflecting their shared vision for equitable global governance.





President Lula's itinerary extended to a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This engagement highlighted the robust diplomatic channels supporting high-level interactions between Brasília and New Delhi.





The visit builds directly on Prime Minister Modi's landmark trip to Brasilia in July 2025—the first by an Indian prime minister in over five decades. That journey laid groundwork for enhanced cooperation, now reciprocated with Lula's presence in India.





Arriving with Brazil's largest-ever delegation to India, President Lula brought more than 11 cabinet ministers and over 300 business leaders, including 50 CEOs. This unprecedented scale signals ambitious economic outreach.





The delegation's participation in a dedicated Business Forum promises concrete outcomes in trade and investment. Brazilian firms eye opportunities in India's burgeoning markets, particularly in infrastructure, defence, and renewable energy.





On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. In a post on X, he noted its role in promoting Brazilian products and services globally while attracting foreign investment to Brazil's strategic sectors.





Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, praised the Indian government's organisation of the AI Impact Summit 2026. He described it as a historic platform for the Global South, crediting Prime Minister Modi with integrating emerging economies into the AI revolution.





Ambassador da Nobrega highlighted the personal rapport between the two leaders. "They are not only colleagues but friends," he told ANI exclusively, adding that this chemistry is propelling bilateral relations to historic heights.





The envoy underscored the delegation's size as a testament to Brazil's commitment. With ministers and CEOs in tow, the visit aims to unlock deals in high-growth areas like agribusiness, aviation, and digital technologies.





India-Brazil trade has grown steadily, crossing key milestones in recent years. Lula's visit aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance, mirroring Brazil's focus on strategic autonomy.





Defence cooperation emerges as a potential bright spot, given both nations' investments in aerospace and maritime capabilities. Discussions may explore joint ventures in military hardware, building on existing frameworks.





In the geopolitical arena, the partnership countersbalance influences from traditional powers. As BRICS members, India and Brazil advocate for reformed global institutions, amplifying voices from the Global South.





Energy and sustainability feature prominently, with Brazil's bioethanol expertise complementing India's green hydrogen ambitions. Climate resilience forms a natural bridge for collaborative projects.





Cultural exchanges, though understated, reinforce people-to-people ties. Lula's visit revives momentum from past initiatives, fostering tourism and educational linkages.





Looking ahead, outcomes from the Business Forum could yield memorandums of understanding in priority sectors. Analysts anticipate announcements on trade targets, technology transfers, and investment pacts.





This engagement reaffirms India-Brazil relations as a cornerstone of South-South cooperation. With leaders like Modi and Lula at the helm, the partnership stands poised for exponential growth in the coming years.





