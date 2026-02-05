



A body of a Maoist has been recovered during an encounter in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, with security forces confirming the find this morning. An AK-47 rifle was recovered at the site alongside the deceased cadre, while intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and Maoists continued from early hours.





The operation followed intelligence indicating armed Maoists stationed in forested and hilly terrain, and a joint team comprising District Reserve Guard, CoBRA, and the Special Task Force conducted the search after credible inputs.





The security sweep was launched after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of the Maoist National Park Area Committee's Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and other armed cadres in the region.





Officials indicated that the search operation pressed into the northwestern belt of Bijapur, leveraging the capabilities of the DRG, CoBRA units, and STF. The ongoing nature of the engagement implies the possibility of further outcomes as the teams pursue the last known positions of the insurgents.





Previously in Bijapur, last month, two Maoist cadres were reported dead at an encounter site in the same district, with automatic weapons recovered.





Local police officials underscored that the incident represents part of a broader, sustained campaign against Maoist activity in Bastar, with multiple operations conducted under a coordinated, multi-force approach.





The authorities emphasised that casualty figures and weapon recoveries can evolve as the operation progresses and as further searches are completed.





Sources close to the operation described the terrain as challenging, characterised by dense forests and rugged terrain, which complicates containment and extraction efforts. They noted that joint forces maintained continuous contact with suspected cadres, utilising coordinated ambush responses and reconnaissance to prevent escape routes in the vicinity.





The incident underscores ongoing concerns about left-wing extremism in the Bastar region and the authorities’ use of specialised counter-insurgency units to disrupt Maoist networks.





In the aftermath, officials said a detailed report would be issued once operations wind down and casualty verification is complete. The security establishment reaffirmed its commitment to neutralising Maoist threats and to ensuring civilian safety in affected districts.





There was no immediate information on potential civilian displacement or impact on local communities, but authorities indicated that standard precautionary measures would remain in place during the ongoing operation.





For further clarity, the police highlighted that the joint team’s formation reflects a layered counter-insurgency approach, combining swift action, intelligence-driven raids, and sustained follow-up in forested corridors.





Security forces have pledged to continue patrols and targeted raids in similar terrains to disrupt Maoist networks and deter future incursions in Bijapur and adjacent districts. The situation remains fluid, with officials urging patience as verification and casualty assessments are completed.





