



The Indian Coast Guard has reported the disruption of an international oil smuggling network operating at sea, described as an intricate sea-air operation.





The operation involved several vessels that allegedly smuggled large volumes of cheap oil and oil-based cargo from conflict-affected regions, profiting from mid-sea transfers to motor tankers in international waters. The syndicate is described as a multi-national network of handlers coordinating sales and transfers between seagoing vessels.





Three vessels were intercepted by Indian Coast Guard ships around 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on Thursday. Through sustained rummaging, investigators corroborated electronic data aboard the suspect vessels, verified documents, and interrogated crew members.





The specialist boarding teams worked to establish the sequence of events and the modus operandi of the criminals. The operation highlights the ICG’s capability to integrate on-board evidence with digital intelligence to construct a coherent narrative of illicit activity at sea.





ICG investigators reported that the maritime security operation was driven by advanced digital surveillance and data pattern analysis. A motor tanker was observed engaging in suspicious activity within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, prompting a digital follow-up that revealed further vessels potentially involved in illicit transfers of oil-based cargo. This digital tracing helped identify two additional vessels suspected of involvement in evading duties and circumventing coastal-state controls, including those of India.





On completion of the boarding and evidence verification, the vessels were detained for further action. It is anticipated that they will be escorted to Mumbai for comprehensive investigation and handover to Indian Customs and other law enforcement agencies for subsequent proceedings.





Initial findings indicate that the owners of the vessels operate from foreign jurisdictions, a detail that aligns with the reported transnational nature of the network and its attempts to disguise vessel identities.





The authorities emphasised that the initiative stems from a digital surveillance framework supported by the broader maritime presence of the Indian Coast Guard. The release underscored India’s commitment to maritime safety and its role in enforcing international rules-based order, asserting that this operation reinforces the nation’s capacity to detect, investigate, and suppress illicit activity at sea while protecting coastal states' revenue interests.





Based On ANI Report







