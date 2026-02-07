



Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is forging forward with a series of “future-ready” trade deals as part of a broader strategy to position the country as a trusted global partner.





He noted that agreements with major economic blocs and nations, including the European Union and the United States, have attracted international attention and praise for their potential to underpin global stability.





Modi framed these accords as evidence of India’s commitment to constructive, wide-ranging engagement that extends beyond traditional bilateral relationships.





In New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hosted Nikos Dendias, Greece’s Minister of National Defence, for a substantive dialogue on strategic and security concerns. The discussions occurred during Dendias’s official visit to India, invited by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Jaishankar publicly welcomed Dendias, emphasising the depth and breadth of the conversations on regional and international developments. The exchange reportedly covered a wide range of strategic issues, underscoring growing bilateral cooperation and its potential implications for broader regional security architectures.





Dendias, for his part, highlighted the cordiality and significance of the talks, noting that his visit included meetings with Indian leaders and participation in discussions at the India-EU Forum. He underscored an interest in exploring cooperation opportunities between the Greek defence industry and its Indian counterpart, suggesting a shared agenda to advance security capabilities through industrial collaboration. The Greek minister’s comments reflected an intent to deepen ties within the context of a renewed emphasis on defence and security partnerships.





The timing of Dendias’s visit follows the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a development that Modi described as a milestone in positioning India as a reliable and stabilising international partner.





The prime minister framed the trade deal as part of a broader push to secure trade relationships with multiple partners that support global economic resilience and geopolitical equilibrium. His remarks signal a broader narrative that India is aligning its economic diplomacy with strategic security interests, reinforcing its role on the world stage.





The discussions between Indian and Greek officials illustrate a continuous effort to strengthen security and economic ties in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The discussions, set against the backdrop of India’s expanding engagement with the European Union and other major powers, point to an incremental but meaningful evolution in India’s foreign policy approach, emphasising cooperative security, defence-industrial collaboration, and resilient trade links as pillars of long-term strategic partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







