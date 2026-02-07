



Vietnam, a key neighbour of China, is reportedly considering the acquisition of French Rafale fighter jets for its air force, amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea.





French media outlet L'Express has claimed that Hanoi is evaluating these advanced aircraft as a response to Beijing's growing military assertiveness. This move signals a potential shift for Vietnam, which has long relied on Russian-supplied jets.





The interest in Rafale comes at a time when India is advancing its own procurement of 114 additional Rafale jets, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore. Discussions on this mega deal are slated for the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India.





Vietnam's gaze towards Rafale appears inspired by India's recent experiences, particularly Operation Sindoor, where Rafale jets reportedly overcame Chinese air defence systems and inflicted significant damage on Pakistani targets.





Indonesia has already paved the way in Southeast Asia by signing a contract for 42 Rafale fighters, with the first three delivered to its air force. This makes Vietnam a potential second regional buyer, forming a strategic arc of Rafale-equipped nations around China—India to the west, Indonesia to the south, and now possibly Vietnam to the southeast. Such developments could encircle Beijing's influence with Western-sourced multirole fighters.





Vietnam's air force currently operates a fleet dominated by Russian platforms, including Sukhoi-30, Sukhoi-27, and MiG-21 jets. However, geopolitical pressures are prompting diversification. US sanctions on Russia, combined with Moscow's entanglement in the Ukraine conflict, have disrupted supplies. Moreover, China's proximity and aggressive posturing in disputed waters have heightened Hanoi's need for reliable, high-performance alternatives.





Back in 2018, Vietnam discreetly evaluated Rafale during a deployment of two jets in the Indo-Pacific region. French officials now view a potential deal as mutually beneficial, enhancing France's export footprint while bolstering Vietnam's deterrence. Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer, and Vietnam's Defence Ministry have refrained from comment, but the timing aligns with Southeast Asian nations racing to modernise amid rising threats.





China's expansive claims over nearly the entire South China Sea underpin these tensions. Beijing asserts sovereignty through artificial islands, naval patrols, and militarisation, clashing with Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, and others. Vietnam has faced direct confrontations, including incursions into its exclusive economic zone, prompting urgent upgrades to its aerial capabilities.





Rafale's appeal lies in its proven combat effectiveness and versatility. During Operation Sindoor, it neutralised advanced threats, countering narratives propagated by China and Pakistan. Beijing allegedly deployed embassy staff to discredit the jet post-conflict, aiming to promote its own J-10C and JF-17 fighters instead. Despite this, nations like Indonesia proceeded with purchases.





France has exported Rafale to a diverse roster: Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, the UAE, Serbia, and now Indonesia. For Vietnam, adopting Rafale would dilute dependence on Sino-Russian hardware, introduce stealthy, network-centric warfare options, and signal alignment with Western partners wary of China's expansionism.





This prospective deal underscores a broader realignment in Asian defence markets. As Russia falters as a supplier, France positions Rafale as a hedge against Chinese dominance. Vietnam's move could accelerate similar interest from other claimants in the South China Sea, tightening the strategic noose around Beijing's aerial ambitions.





Neither Dassault nor Hanoi has confirmed negotiations, but regional dynamics suggest momentum. With Indonesia operationalising its Rafales and India expanding its fleet, Vietnam's reported interest adds to the narrative of a Rafale surround—pressuring China from multiple flanks.





Viet News







