



Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the unauthorised circulation of an unpublished book by former Indian Army Chief, General MM Naravane. The book, titled Four Stars of Destiny, has not yet received the requisite clearances from competent authorities, yet pre-print copies appear to be circulating online.





The action follows reports on social media platforms and news forums claiming that a PDF version of the manuscript is being shared widely. Police sources indicate that a preliminary verification confirmed the presence of a typeset document on various websites, seemingly prepared by Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd, the book's publisher.





Investigators noted that the PDF bears the book's title and appears authentic, though its provenance remains under scrutiny. Additionally, some online retail and marketing platforms have displayed the book's cover, misleadingly suggesting it is available for purchase.





Authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, viewing it as a potential breach involving the illicit dissemination of sensitive material. The probe will examine possibilities of copyright infringement, illegal distribution, and other regulatory lapses.





In light of the issue's sensitivity—given General Naravane's stature and the book's likely content on military matters—the investigation has been assigned to Delhi Police's elite Special Cell.





Teams are now tracing the leak's origin, identifying uploaders and circulators, and ascertaining how the manuscript reached public domains prematurely.





Penguin Random House issued a statement late on Monday confirming that no copies of Four Stars of Destiny have been printed, published, or distributed to the public.





The publisher emphasised its commitment to legal protocols, particularly for works involving high-ranking military figures.





This development erupts against a backdrop of intense political controversy. Just a week prior, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was observed brandishing what he claimed was a copy of the book within the Parliament complex. He sought to reference its contents during proceedings, sparking uproar.





Gandhi was barred by the Chair from quoting an article based on excerpts from the unpublished memoir. The excerpts reportedly include allegations related to the 2020 India-China border conflict, a topic of national security delicacy.





The incident led to chaos in the Lok Sabha, with proceedings disrupted and eight Members of Parliament suspended for the remainder of the Budget session. The opposition accused the government of suppressing debate, while treasury benches decried the use of unverified material.





Reflecting on the episode, Rahul Gandhi stated: "The government did not want me to talk about it, so they stalled the House. They did not let me speak. That happened 3-4 times. First, they said I cannot quote a book, then I said I am not quoting a book, I am quoting a magazine. Then they said you cannot quote a magazine. Then I said I would speak about it. They did not want me to speak about it."





The saga underscores tensions between political discourse, national security protocols, and freedom of expression. Books by retired generals often require vetting to safeguard classified information, a practice rooted in India's defence establishment norms.





General Naravane, who served as Army Chief from 2019 to 2022, has previously authored works on military strategy. Four Stars of Destiny is believed to offer personal insights into his tenure, including pivotal events like the Galwan Valley clash.





As the Special Cell delves deeper, questions arise over how the manuscript escaped controls. Was it an insider leak from the publisher, a hack, or deliberate sabotage? Digital forensics and cyber trails will be key to unravelling the puzzle.





Political ramifications linger. The Congress party has demanded transparency on the book's contents and government handling of the border conflict revelations. Meanwhile, the ruling dispensation insists on procedural adherence to prevent misinformation.





Delhi Police have urged the public not to share or download the leaked file, warning of legal consequences. Platforms hosting the PDF have been asked to remove it forthwith.





Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses, with potential arrests if culpability is established. This case highlights the challenges of managing information in the digital age, especially when it intersects with matters of state.





