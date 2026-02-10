



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sharply criticised the United States for attempting to prevent India and other nations from purchasing affordable Russian energy resources.





In an interview with TV BRICS, reported by Sputnik, Lavrov highlighted ongoing efforts to impose bans on such transactions, contrasting them with Washington's push for its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) at inflated prices.





Lavrov pointed to a broader pattern of US coercive measures, including tariffs, sanctions, and direct prohibitions. He described these as tools aimed at securing American economic domination, particularly by controlling vital energy supply routes to major markets.





The Russian minister referenced last year's peace talks in Anchorage, Alaska, where Russia accepted a US proposal to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He expressed disappointment that this did not lead to broad cooperation but instead triggered fresh sanctions and what he called a "war" against tankers on the high seas, in breach of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.





Europe has already faced such restrictions on Russian energy imports, Lavrov noted, with the US now targeting partners like India. He argued that these moves force buyers to opt for costlier US LNG, undermining fair competition.





Despite these obstacles, Lavrov emphasised Russia's openness to cooperation with all countries, including the US, much like India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil. He portrayed the US as erecting artificial barriers that complicate global trade.





This statement arrives amid reports that India might be reducing its Russian oil imports. On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed that India's energy decisions prioritise national interest, focusing on adequate availability, fair pricing, and reliable supply.





Misri underscored India's position as a net oil and gas importer. As a developing economy, the country must manage resource constraints and their effects on inflation, he said, with consumer interests at the forefront.





Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addressed related concerns on Sunday. He clarified that Indian buyers make independent choices on Russian oil, uninfluenced by the recent India-US interim trade agreement framework.





Goyal stressed the strategic value of diversifying energy sources for India. This approach aligns with market realities and international shifts, ensuring energy security for the nation's 1.4 billion people, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.





Lavrov's remarks spotlight escalating geopolitical tensions over energy. Russia remains a key supplier of discounted oil to India, helping stabilise global prices amid the Ukraine crisis and Western sanctions.





India has ramped up Russian crude purchases since 2022, refining it for domestic use and exports. This has saved billions, curbing inflation in a price-sensitive market.





US secondary sanctions threaten third-party nations dealing with Russia. The Treasury has warned of penalties for firms aiding Russian oil transport above a $60-per-barrel price cap.





Lavrov's dig underscores Russia's narrative of US hypocrisy. While preaching free markets, Washington deploys sanctions to corner energy sales, he claimed.





India walks a diplomatic tightrope, balancing ties with Russia and the West. It abstains from UN votes condemning Moscow, prioritising longstanding defence and energy links.





New Delhi's stance reflects pragmatic realism. With 85 per cent oil import reliance, affordable Russian barrels buffer against volatility from Middle East suppliers.





Recent data shows Russian oil comprising nearly 40 per cent of India's imports in late 2025, down slightly from peaks but still vital. Shadow tanker fleets evade Western scrutiny, sustaining flows.





Misri's comments signal continuity. India rejects external diktats on sourcing, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overtures to President Vladimir Putin.





Goyal's assurance quells speculation that the trade pact curbs Russian buys. It focuses on goods like pharmaceuticals and textiles, leaving energy to market forces.





Lavrov's interview reinforces Moscow's pivot to the Global South. BRICS expansion and rupee-rouble trade bolster resilience against isolation.





India's diversification push includes US, UAE, and African sources. Yet Russian volumes persist due to discounts averaging 20-30 per cent below Brent crude.





Analysts see no sharp import cuts ahead. India's refining capacity expansions target heavier Russian grades, locking in long-term ties.





Based On ANI Report







