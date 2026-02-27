



Tensions along the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan have erupted into deadly cross-border clashes, marking a significant escalation in their longstanding border dispute.





Afghan forces claimed on Thursday to have killed 55 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory operations, prompting Pakistan to launch Operation 'Ghazab Lil Haq' in response.





The Afghan Ministry of National Defence issued a press release stating that the action began at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, which corresponds to 26 February 2026. This was in direct response to what Afghanistan described as a brazen violation of its territory by Pakistani military forces a few days earlier.





Afghan officials accused Pakistani troops of breaching the border and martyring women and children in the process. The retaliatory strikes targeted Pakistani military posts in the eastern and south-eastern regions along the 2,611 km Durand Line, specifically near the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan.





According to the ministry, the four-hour operation resulted in the destruction of two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts, with soldiers fleeing from four others. Afghan forces also reported capturing two bases, destroying an enemy tank, and seizing a large military transport vehicle along with dozens of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, and supplies.





The Afghan side acknowledged heavy losses, with eight of its fighters killed and 11 injured. Additionally, 13 civilians were reportedly wounded in a Pakistani missile attack on a refugee camp in Nangarhar province.





Pakistan swiftly retaliated with Operation 'Ghazab Lil Haq', targeting Afghan Taliban positions. Prime Minister's spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi confirmed that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and over 200 wounded, as per reports from ARY News and Geo News.





Pakistani security forces conducted operations across multiple border districts, including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur. These strikes destroyed 27 Taliban posts and captured nine others, according to the reports.





The Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, alleged that Pakistani military airstrikes hit areas in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. In a post on X, he described the attacks as 'cowardly' but noted no casualties on the Afghan side from these specific strikes.





The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) February 26, 2026





The Durand Line, a 19th-century colonial border drawn by British India, remains unrecognised by Afghanistan, fuelling decades of friction. This latest confrontation underscores the volatile security dynamics in the region, exacerbated by the Taliban's control in Kabul since 2021 and mutual accusations of harbouring militants.





Both sides' claims highlight the intensity of the exchanges, with heavy weaponry involved and significant territorial assertions. The operation's timing during Ramadan adds a layer of religious and symbolic tension to the conflict.





International observers will watch closely for further escalation, as these clashes could draw in regional powers and impact stability in South Asia. Diplomatic channels remain strained, with no immediate ceasefire indications.





