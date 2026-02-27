



India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has highlighted New Delhi's potential role in Gaza's recovery, emphasising the country's unique capabilities amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for a peace pathway.





Speaking in Jerusalem on Thursday during PM Modi's state visit to Israel, Misri affirmed India's intent to contribute to Gaza's stability and reconstruction. He noted that the exact nature of this involvement remains fluid, pending clearer developments on the ground.





"Yes, we do see a role," Misri told the media after high-level discussions. "What exactly that role will be depends on gaining more clarity as to how things will actually develop on the ground in Gaza."





Misri pointed to India's "very specific capabilities and capacities" that hold considerable relevance for Gaza's challenges. These assets stem from New Delhi's proven expertise in developmental assistance and technical fields.





India is already executing projects worth nearly $170 million for Palestinian communities, focusing on social welfare. An additional $40 million in initiatives are in the pipeline, covering education, healthcare, and capacity building.





New Delhi stands ready to expand its engagement as the region moves towards stability. "Even when considering what would be required as a consequence of the Gaza peace initiative moving forward, we would have the capacity to contribute at the right time on the ground," Misri added.





PM Modi reinforced this stance during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stressed that "humanity must never suffer because of conflict" and backed the Gaza Peace Plan as a route to lasting peace.





"India's vision is clear that humanity must never become a victim of conflict," Modi said. "The Gaza Peace Plan has opened a route to peace. India has supported such efforts. In future too, India will continue to cooperate and have dialogue with all nations."





Modi also underscored the shared India-Israel resolve against terrorism. "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters," he declared.





Reaffirming support for the US-led Gaza Peace Initiative, endorsed by the UN Security Council, Modi described it as a "pathway" to just and durable peace in the Middle East. He had echoed this in his address to the Knesset on Wednesday.





"The Gaza Peace Initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway," Modi stated. "India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue."





Modi urged global efforts guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. "Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region."





This visit marks Modi's second trip to Israel as prime minister, following his landmark 2017 journey. It underscores India's expanding diplomatic footprint in the Middle East, blending humanitarian aid with strategic partnerships.





Misri's remarks reflect India's balanced approach, leveraging its developmental prowess while aligning with international peace efforts. The emphasis on "specific capabilities" hints at potential contributions in infrastructure, technology, or humanitarian logistics.





Ongoing Indian projects in Palestinian areas demonstrate New Delhi's long-term commitment. These initiatives, from education to healthcare, position India as a reliable partner in regional welfare.





PM Modi's endorsement of the Gaza Peace Plan signals India's proactive diplomacy. By supporting UN-backed proposals, New Delhi aims to address core issues like the Palestinian question alongside broader stability.





The joint anti-terrorism rhetoric with Netanyahu highlights converging India-Israel interests. Both nations prioritise countering radicalism, fostering defence and intelligence ties.





India's readiness to scale up aid post-conflict aligns with its global south leadership. This could involve engineering expertise, medical outreach, or reconstruction support tailored to Gaza's needs.





Modi's Knesset speech framed the peace initiative as inclusive, promising benefits for all regional peoples. This nuanced position navigates India's ties with Israel, Palestine, and Arab states. The visit occurs amid heightened Middle East tensions, yet emphasises dialogue. India's humanitarian focus complements its strategic defence collaborations with Israel.





As Gaza transitions, India's "specific capabilities" may prove pivotal. From rapid-deployment aid to technical rebuilding, New Delhi's portfolio equips it for meaningful impact. This development bolsters India's image as a bridge-builder. By backing peace pathways and offering tangible aid, New Delhi advances its vision of a stable, conflict-free region.





ANI







