



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a productive meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.





The discussions covered a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation and key regional developments. Jaishankar expressed his delight at the encounter, describing it as a "wide-ranging and open conversation" in a post on X.





This meeting unfolded against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing two-day official visit to Israel. The trip underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, which has flourished across defence, technology, agriculture, and innovation sectors in recent years.





On Wednesday, the Israeli Parliament, known as the Knesset, bestowed its highest honour—the Speaker of the Knesset Medal—upon Prime Minister Modi. The award recognises his "exceptional contribution through personal leadership" in fortifying India-Israel strategic relations.





The medal presentation followed Modi's address to the Knesset, where he received a standing ovation and frequent rapturous applause. MPs eagerly interacted with him afterwards, capturing selfies and photographs, reflecting the warmth of the reception.





In his speech, Modi highlighted the profound historical bonds predating modern statehood. He referenced the Book of Esther, which mentions India as "Hodu," and the Talmud's accounts of ancient trade between the civilisations.





Modi noted that Jewish merchants traversed sea routes linking the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean in search of opportunity and dignity. In India, they integrated seamlessly, living without fear of persecution or discrimination while preserving their faith and contributing to society.





India takes pride in this inclusive record, Modi emphasised, which has fostered mutual admiration. He praised Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements, qualities widely respected in India.





The visit builds on a trajectory of high-level engagements. Modi’s previous trips and Saar's reciprocal visits have propelled cooperation in areas like cybersecurity, water management, and space technology, with India benefiting from Israel's defence innovations amid its indigenous manufacturing push.





Regional developments discussed likely touched on shared concerns over West Asian stability, counter-terrorism, and supply chain resilience. Both nations, as strategic partners, align on safeguarding maritime routes vital to global trade.





Jaishankar's talks with Saar reinforce this momentum, potentially paving the way for enhanced people-to-people ties and joint ventures. As Modi’s visit concludes, expectations rise for announcements bolstering economic and security collaboration.





