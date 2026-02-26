



Ottawa has signalled a notable change in its stance, declaring that India is no longer associated with violent crimes on Canadian soil.





This pronouncement emerged from a media briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's forthcoming visit to India, as reported by the Toronto Star. Senior government officials emphasised confidence that such activities have ceased, thanks to robust diplomatic exchanges, including those between national security advisers.





The shift underscores Ottawa's belief that foreign interference or violence linked to India is not ongoing. One unnamed senior official stated during Wednesday's briefing: "We have a very robust diplomatic engagement... and I think we can say we're confident that that activity is not continuing." This comes as Carney prepares for a nine-day itinerary encompassing Mumbai and New Delhi, where he will confer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The trip forms part of Canada's pivot towards a more pragmatic foreign policy, aiming to bolster economic links with India, the world's most populous nation. Bilateral relations plummeted following the June 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in British Columbia. Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later cited "credible" evidence implicating Indian government agents, a claim New Delhi vehemently rejected.





The fallout prompted mutual expulsions of diplomats and a protracted standoff. In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police alleged Indian agents' involvement in violent crimes, encompassing death threats and possible homicides. Yet, this week's official remarks indicate those worries have dissipated.





A senior official reinforced this by noting: "I really don't think we'd be taking this trip if we thought these kinds of activities were continuing." Nonetheless, the reassessment has sparked backlash from Sikh activists. Moninder Singh, a British Columbia religious leader, revealed to the Star that Vancouver police issued him a fourth life-threat warning since Nijjar's death, this one just recently.





Protests erupted on Parliament Hill, led by Sikhs for Justice—the group tied to Nijjar—denouncing Ottawa's re-engagement with India and pressing for Khalistan, a envisioned independent Sikh homeland.





Former national security adviser Jody Thomas acknowledged Canada's intelligence suffices for accountability, but highlighted legal disparities with the United States, where pre-trial disclosures are feasible. She described security issues as a "live" concern needing resolution.





The Carney administration insists trade expansion and people-to-people bonds can coexist with law enforcement collaboration. International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu pointed to a recent accord for liaison officers to sharpen criminal probes. This diplomatic thaw aligns with Ottawa's strategy to diversify trade and lessen reliance on the United States.





India's High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, advocated dialogue over discord, implying Canada's initial response was excessive. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, ahead of Carney's India and Indo-Pacific stops, Patnaik lauded recent National Security Adviser talks. NSA Ajit Doval's Ottawa visit facilitated in-depth discussions with counterpart Nathalie Drouin and the Public Safety Minister.





Patnaik described an "action plan" tackling fentanyl smuggling, transnational organised crime, violent extremism, immigration fraud, cybercrime, and cybersecurity. "Both sides have understood that if we have to make Canada safe and India safe, we need to discuss and talk about all the issues, have liaison officers with each other, and have cooperation which is on time and online," he added.





Despite lingering Sikh community tensions, Ottawa posits that enhanced security ties and diplomacy pave the way for a tentative reset. Carney's visit will gauge if both nations can surmount past frictions, juggling domestic pressures and active inquiries.





ANI







