



In the rugged heights of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Operation Trashi-1 stands as a testament to the unyielding resolve of India's security forces.





Launched by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, alongside police tactical units and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), this 326-day operation targeted a cadre of seven Pakistani-trained terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit.





The mission unfolded in the remote Chhatru region, where dense forests and sheer mountain slopes offered perfect cover for the fugitives.





These terrorists, schooled in guerrilla tactics by Pakistan's military, had evaded capture for years, using the unforgiving terrain to launch sporadic attacks and vanish into the wilderness.





Security forces established a near-permanent presence at altitudes exceeding 3,000 metres, transforming the operation into a gruelling test of endurance. No roads pierced the area, and open ground was nonexistent, forcing troops to navigate treacherous paths on foot or by mule.





Encounters erupted frequently, with terrorists firing from concealed positions before melting back into the foliage. Yet the forces pressed on, their determination unbroken even as monsoons turned paths to mud and winter blanketed the peaks in snow.





Temperatures plummeted below freezing, yet soldiers endured without retreat. Rain or snow—sometimes both—lashed the mountains, but a fierce commitment to eradicate the threat sustained them.





Local shepherds and villagers provided vital intelligence, tipping off patrols about terrorist movements.





Hi-tech assets elevated the operation's edge. First-person view (FPV) drones scoured the canopy for signs of life, while unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) delivered precision surveillance. Satellite imagery mapped hidden caves and trails, and a robust, encrypted communications grid ensured seamless coordination amid signal blackouts.





The pinnacle came with the elimination of JeM's notorious poster boy, Saifullah—a figure akin to Hizbul Mujahideen's Burhan Wani, whose 2016 death reshaped the Valley's terror landscape. Saifullah had taunted forces online, orchestrating ambushes to sow chaos in Kashmir.





One by one, the remaining six terrorists fell in intense firefights. Their deaths dismantled a key JeM cell, severing infiltration routes from across the Line of Control and crippling recruitment networks.





This triumph underscores the fruits of inter-agency synergy. The Army's White Knight Corps orchestrated from the frontlines, with Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) excelling in close-quarters combat and CRPF providing steadfast support.





Local backing proved invaluable; residents, weary of terror's shadow, shared sightings and supplies, fostering a human intelligence web that no drone could replicate. Military intel, honed by years of data fusion, pinpointed the terrorists' final redoubts.





Operation Trashi-1 eclipses many short-lived raids, proving sustained pressure can starve insurgents of sanctuary. It echoes successes like the 2019 Balakot strikes, signalling India's shift to proactive, intelligence-driven counter-terrorism.





The White Knight Corps hailed it on X as "a massive blow to the terror network," affirming their motto: "We serve, we protect." Casualties among troops were minimised through superior tactics, though the human cost of such vigils remains profound.





Broader implications ripple across South Asia. Pakistan's ISI-backed proxies face heightened risks, as India's mountain warfare prowess deters future incursions. Indigenous tech—like DRDO-developed drones—bolstered self-reliance, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





Yet challenges persist. Kishtwar's vastness harbours other threats, demanding vigilant patrols. Climate extremes amplify risks, from avalanches to hypothermia, testing even elite units like Rashtriya Rifles.





Success here bolsters morale amid ongoing operations in Poonch and Rajouri. It reaffirms that patience, technology, and community trust can vanquish terror's grip, securing Jammu and Kashmir's fragile peace.









NDTV