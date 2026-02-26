



INS Aridhaman, India's third Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), is nearing commissioning in early 2026, enhancing the nation's sea-based nuclear deterrence. As part of the Strategic Forces Command, it strengthens India's nuclear triad alongside land and air assets.





Nuclear-powered SSBNs like INS Aridhaman provide survivable second-strike capability under India's no-first-use doctrine, ensuring retaliation even after a first strike.





They enable continuous at-sea deterrence, with at least one submarine always deployed undetected in the ocean. This stealthy platform counters threats from adversaries like China and Pakistan by allowing standoff strikes from the Bay of Bengal.





INS Aridhaman displaces about 7,000 tons submerged, measures around 112-130 meters in length, and is powered by an 83 MW pressurized light-water reactor from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. It achieves submerged speeds up to 24 knots with a seven-bladed propeller for reduced noise. Advanced features include USHUS/Panchendriya sonar suites, flank-array hydrophones, indigenous fire-control systems, and Rafael anti-torpedo decoys, with ~70% indigenous content.





Aridhaman is larger and quieter than INS Arihant (commissioned 2016) and INS Arighaat (2024), both at ~6,000 tons with four vertical launch system (VLS) tubes. It features eight VLS tubes, doubling capacity to 24 K-15 Sagarika missiles (750 km range) or eight K-4 missiles (3,500 km range). Future K-5 integration (6,000 km) will further extend reach, making it deadlier for deep-impact strikes.





India plans additional Arihant-class SSBNs and a larger next-generation class after INS Aridhaman (S4). These will expand the fleet for continuous at-sea deterrence against regional threats.





S4* (Fourth Arihant-Class)





Launched in October 2024 and potentially named INS Arisudan, this submarine mirrors Aridhaman's design with eight VLS tubes for K-4/K-5 missiles. Commissioning is expected around 2027, completing the initial Arihant series (S2-S4*). It enhances second-strike capacity with improved stealth over earlier boats.





Next-Generation Boats - S5-Class





A larger SSBN class, displacing around 12,000-13,000 tons—double the Arihant-class—is under development at Visakhapatnam's Ship Building Centre. Designed for longer-range SLBMs (over 5,000-10,000 km, like K-5), the first S5 is slated for commissioning in the early 2030s. Up to six units are planned, boosting endurance and missile load-out.





SSN Developments





Parallel to SSBNs, Project P-77 approves two indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) by the mid-2030s, with more to follow. INS Chakra-III (Akula-class lease) arrives in 2028 for interim capability.





S4*, expected to be commissioned as INS Arisudan, is the fourth and final Arihant-class SSBN, launched in October 2025. It mirrors INS Aridhaman's advanced design, emphasizing indigenous content exceeding 80%. Displaces approximately 7,000 tons submerged, about 1,000 tons larger than INS Arihant and Arighaat, with an extended hull section of roughly 10 meters. Powered by an 83 MW advanced pressurized water reactor (PWR) with improved silencing for stealth.





Features eight vertical launch system (VLS) tubes, doubling predecessors' capacity to carry up to 24 K-15 Sagarika SLBMs (750 km range), eight K-4 missiles (3,500 km range), or mixed loads. Primarily configured for K-4 operations, enabling patrols far from India's coast.





Equipped with advanced sonar suites like USHUS/Panchendriya, flank arrays, and indigenous fire-control systems similar to Aridhaman. Enhanced acoustic quieting and seven-bladed propeller reduce detectability.​





Feature INS Arihant (S2) INS Arighaat (S3) INS Aridhaman (S4) INS Arisudan Commissioning August 2016 ​ August 2024 ​ Early 2026 ~2027 Displacement (Submerged) ~6,000 tons ~6,000 tons ~7,000 tons ~7,000 tons Length ~111 m ​ ~111 m ​ ~130 m ​ ~130 m (extended hull)​ Reactor 83 MW PWR ​ 83 MW PWR ​ 83 MW advanced PWR (silenced) 83 MW advanced PWR VLS Tubes 4 ​ 4 ​ 8 8 Missile Capacity 12 K-15(750 km) or 4 K-4(3,500 km) 12 K-15 or 4 K-4 24 K-15 or 8 K-4 24 K-15 or 8 K-4 Speed (Submerged) ~24 knots ​ ~24 knots ​ ~24 knots ​ ~24 knots Sonar/Sensors Basic USHUS ​ Improved USHUS ​ Panchendriya, flank arrays Advanced Panchendriya Indigenous Content Moderate ​ High ​ ~70% >80%​ Crew ~95 ​ ~95 ​ ~95 ​ ~95 Key Advances First Indian SSBN ​ Refined Stealth ​ Double VLS, K-4 Focus ​ Production Maturity, Quiet Launch





