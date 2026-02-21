



India has formally joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties on artificial intelligence and supply chain security.





US Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg emphasised this partnership during remarks at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on 20 February 2026.





Helberg highlighted the growing collaboration between American firms and India across the technology supply chain. He pointed to Google's deployment of a transpacific submarine cable linking India directly to the United States, alongside Micron's establishment of semiconductor fabrication facilities that complement US operations.





This cooperation, Helberg noted, extends to every layer of the supply chain stack. It aims to bolster shared economic security amid global vulnerabilities, positioning India as a key partner in the Pax Silica project rather than a mere participant.





Pax Silica represents an economic security coalition unbound by traditional geopolitical alliances. Helberg described it as a grouping of nations recognising that interdependent supply chains forge stronger bonds than ideological alignments alone.





At the official signing ceremony, Helberg addressed the threats of economic coercion and over-concentrated global supply chains. He framed India's entry as a stand against weaponised dependency and blackmail, declaring that economic security equates to national security.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed India's involvement, praising its scale and resolve to pursue an independent path. He portrayed Pax Silica as a contest for control over the global economy's commanding heights, pitting free societies against surveillance states.





Gor stressed the choice of freedom, partnership, and strength through this alliance. With innovation hubs like Bangalore and Silicon Valley at the forefront, he affirmed that India's participation signals a commitment to victory in this technological race.





The ambassador underscored the limitless potential in India-US relations, spanning interim trade agreements, Pax Silica, and defence ties. He pledged to advance this partnership during the remaining three years of his tenure.





Pax Silica, the US Department of State's flagship programme on AI and supply chain security, fosters a new consensus among allies. The declaration prioritises reliable supply chains essential for mutual economic security and views AI as a driver of long-term prosperity.





This development arrives against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, where supply chain disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities. India's inclusion diversifies critical tech production away from high-risk concentrations, enhancing resilience for both nations.





For India, the initiative aligns with its push for self-reliance in semiconductors and AI under initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission. Collaborations with firms like Micron could accelerate domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependencies.





From a strategic standpoint, Pax Silica complements broader India-US frameworks such as iCET and QUAD. It reinforces economic deterrence against coercive tactics, particularly from actors seeking to dominate AI and chip supply chains.





Helberg's and Gor's statements reflect optimism about private sector momentum. Projects like the Google cable and Micron fabs exemplify how commercial investments underpin governmental alliances, creating self-reinforcing cycles of innovation and security.





Critics might question whether such coalitions dilute India's strategic autonomy. Yet, Gor's nod to India's independent course suggests flexibility, allowing participation without full alignment on unrelated geopolitical issues.





Overall, India's entry into Pax Silica signals a maturing partnership with the US, pivoting from defence-centric ties to integrated economic and technological security. This could reshape global AI governance, favouring open ecosystems over closed ones.





ANI







