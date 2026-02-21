



General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), has concluded a significant four-day official visit to Australia on 19 February, marking a key milestone in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region.





The visit, spanning 16 to 19 February, featured extensive discussions with senior leaders of the Australian Defence Force. These talks aimed to review existing bilateral engagements and explore avenues to deepen army-to-army cooperation.





In Sydney, General Dwivedi engaged with the leadership of Forces Command (FORCOMD), Special Operations Command (SOCOMD), and the 2nd Division of the Australian Army. The interactions focused on critical areas such as force readiness, operational concepts, and training methodologies.





A particular highlight was the emphasis on the bilateral Army Exercise ‘AUSTRAHIND’. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing this exercise, with its next edition slated for India later this year.





Upon arriving in Canberra, General Dwivedi received a ceremonial guard of honour. This was followed by in-depth discussions with Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army.





At the Australian Defence Force headquarters, a comprehensive roundtable addressed vital topics including force modernisation, emerging technologies, and future operational environments.





General Dwivedi also delivered an address to officers at the Australian Command and Staff College. He further interacted with leaders at the Australian Defence College, stressing adaptive leadership, joint operations, and multinational cooperation amid contemporary security challenges.





High-level courtesies extended to meetings with the Chief of Defence Forces and the Secretary of the Department of Defence. These engagements underscored the mutual interest in aligning strategic priorities.





At Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), the Army Chief reviewed Australia’s integrated multi-domain operational framework. He gained valuable insights into joint planning and execution from the Commander Joint Operations.





The visit incorporated a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial. Here, General Dwivedi paid tribute to fallen soldiers, recognising the shared legacy of sacrifice between the two nations.





General Dwivedi’s tour has invigorated India-Australia defence relations. It has fortified professional ties at the apex military levels and highlighted the joint resolve to foster peace, stability, and security across the Indo-Pacific.





This development aligns with broader geopolitical shifts, where both nations increasingly collaborate to counter regional challenges. Enhanced military interoperability promises greater resilience in joint operations.





Agencies







