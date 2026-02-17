



India has intercepted three oil tankers subject to US sanctions and suspected of Iranian connections, escalating maritime vigilance in its waters.





The vessels—Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia—were seized near Mumbai after displaying suspicious behaviour, including frequent changes to their identities. This development, reported on 17 February 2026, underscores New Delhi's commitment to curbing illicit oil trade amid global enforcement efforts.





Authorities detected the tankers approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai, following alerts of anomalous activities. A source close to the matter revealed that the ships were escorted to the port for thorough inspection. Indian officials had briefly acknowledged the interception on 6 February via an online post, which was later withdrawn, though details now corroborate the earlier disclosure.





The tankers' operators appear to hail from overseas entities, employing tactics such as altered identities to evade detection by coastal agencies. Investigators are probing potential ship-to-ship transfers, a prevalent technique for masking the provenance of sanctioned cargoes. Such methods allow illicit oil to enter global markets disguised as legitimate shipments.





Shipping records tie two vessels directly to Iran: Al Jafzia ferried fuel oil from Iranian ports to Djibouti in 2025, while Stellar Ruby once sailed under the Iranian flag. Asphalt Star, meanwhile, has plied routes near China, a key destination for discounted sanctioned oil. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had previously blacklisted these ships based on their International Maritime Organisation numbers.





The National Iranian Oil Company has disavowed any links to the vessels or their loads, as stated by Iranian state media. Nonetheless, the seizures align with patterns of 'dark fleet' operations, where sanctioned oil trades at steep discounts. Traders rely on opaque ownership structures, forged papers, and offshore transfers to bypass restrictions.





In response, India has ramped up surveillance across its expansive maritime domain. Around 55 vessels and 10 to 12 aircraft now patrol continuously, enhancing detection of illicit activities. This bolsters enforcement against shadow shipping networks that threaten regional stability and international norms.





The incident unfolds against a backdrop of strengthening US-India ties. Washington recently eased tariffs on Indian exports after New Delhi pledged to cease Russian oil imports. Such cooperation signals India's alignment with Western sanctions regimes, even as it navigates energy security in a volatile geopolitical landscape.





These seizures highlight the challenges of policing 'ghost fleets' that exploit gaps in global maritime oversight. By acting decisively, India not only aids international efforts but also safeguards its waters from becoming conduits for evasive trade. Enhanced monitoring promises to deter future violations, reinforcing deterrence in the Arabian Sea.





Reuters







