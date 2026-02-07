



The Indian Army and Indian Navy have collaborated closely to deliver substantial humanitarian and infrastructural support to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah. In a coordinated operation, they transported ten additional extra-wide Bailey bridges to Sri Lanka aboard INS Gharial under the banner of Operation Sagarbandhu.





This action follows a sequence of assessments and preparations aimed at restoring vital road links disrupted by the cyclone, and it highlights the enduring military-civil synergy between the two nations in response to natural disasters.





Project activity is being conducted in close partnership with Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers, reflecting a well-organised logistics and engineering effort. The engineering teams, including Indian Army engineers, are working in tandem with the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority to conduct detailed damage assessments at seven critical bridge sites across the Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.





The objective is to re-establish connectivity to enable the movement of people and essential goods, facilitate the delivery of medical and relief supplies, and support broader recovery operations. The on-ground planning indicates a methodical approach designed to prioritise bridges that form keys arteries for district-level traffic, ensuring that reconstruction efforts deliver tangible improvements in accessibility for affected communities.





A noteworthy aspect of Operation Sagarbandhu is its emphasis on rapid response and scalable deployment. The ten additional extra-wide Bailey bridges are intended to supplement previously completed or ongoing bridge restoration efforts, reinforcing the network of routes that have suffered damage due to the cyclone.





This readiness to augment initial deployment demonstrates an understanding that disaster recovery requires both swift action and sustained capacity to address subsequent challenges as assessments evolve and new needs emerge.





Historically, the operation builds on earlier achievements in January when the Indian Army Engineer Task Force constructed a Bailey bridge of 120 feet at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway, near the Central Province towns of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. This bridge restored a critical lifeline that had remained disrupted for more than a month, underscoring the impact of engineering interventions on regional connectivity and daily life. In addition, two other Bailey bridges had already been launched in Jaffna and Kandy regions, collectively contributing to the restoration of road networks and the re-opening of routes that communities rely upon for access to markets, schools, healthcare facilities, and emergency services.





Cyclone Ditwah’s effects included widespread flooding, landslides, and considerable damage to physical infrastructure. The response led by India has emphasised not only the immediate need to re-connect essential routes but also the broader objective of reinforcing resilience against future extreme weather events.





The operation aligns with India’s Neighbourhood First policy, which prioritises developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with neighbouring countries through practical, people-centric assistance. By focusing on road and bridge restoration, India is delivering direct benefits to Sri Lankan communities while simultaneously strengthening bilateral goodwill and regional stability.





From a strategic perspective, the deployment underscores the value of civilian-military cooperation in disaster relief and development assistance. The collaboration leverages Indian Army engineers' expertise in rapid bridge construction and rehabilitation, supported by naval logistics to move heavy equipment and bridge components efficiently.





This model demonstrates how military capabilities can be mobilised to support civilian infrastructure restoration without compromising security or regional stability. It also communicates a message of shared responsibility and solidarity with Sri Lanka in facing natural hazards and improving access to essential services for citizens across multiple provinces.





The broader context of Operation Sagarbandhu includes ongoing assessments of seven critical bridge sites along the Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa Provinces. As work progresses, additional resources, materials, and engineering solutions may be deployed to address emerging bottlenecks and to accelerate the restoration process.





The operation’s continuous evaluation and adaptive planning are indicative of a long-term commitment to infrastructure resilience, mobility, and economic recovery in the region. It reflects both humanitarian aims and strategic outreach, reinforcing the narrative of partnership and mutual aid within the South Asian neighbourhood.





The transport of ten extra-wide bridges to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagarbandhu marks a significant step in post-disaster reconstruction. It complements earlier bridge constructions and ongoing assessments, with an emphasis on restoring connectivity across priority routes.





The coordinated effort between the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Sri Lankan authorities illustrates how allied nations can mobilise engineering expertise and logistical capacity to deliver rapid, targeted, and durable improvements to critical infrastructure, thereby supporting recovery, livelihoods, and regional stability in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.





Based On ANI Report







