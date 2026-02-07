



US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that reaffirms the national emergency concerning Iran and introduces a new mechanism to impose tariffs on countries engaging in business with Tehran.





This development, announced by the White House on Friday, signals a robust escalation in America's economic pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.





The order permits the United States to apply additional ad valorem duties—potentially as high as 25 per cent—on goods imported from any nation that directly or indirectly buys, imports, or acquires Iranian goods or services. Effective from the date of implementation, this measure aims to safeguard US national security, foreign policy objectives, and economic interests.





Washington now possesses a flexible system to levy these tariffs on imports from countries sustaining economic links with Iran. The President retains authority to adjust or waive such measures should circumstances shift, particularly in cases of retaliation or if Iran—or an affected nation—undertakes significant steps to align with US positions on security, policy, and economic matters.





Implementation falls to key officials, including the Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, and the US Trade Representative. They are empowered to issue necessary rules, guidance, and actions to operationalise the tariff regime and associated steps.





The White House frames this initiative as a counter to Iran's "malign influence," spotlighting Tehran's nuclear pursuits, terrorism sponsorship, ballistic missile advancements, and efforts to destabilise the region. Tehran stands accused of funding proxy militant groups throughout the Middle East, suppressing its populace, and channelling resources into nuclear and missile programs at the expense of domestic welfare.





These activities, according to the administration, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States, its allies, and broader interests, necessitating a sustained and intensified response. The order extends Trump's longstanding hardline stance on Iran, rooted in his first term's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, reinstatement of "maximum pressure" sanctions, and designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organisation.





Upon returning to office, Trump promptly revived these maximum pressure tactics to block any Iranian path to nuclear weaponry. Recent US military and diplomatic moves, such as strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and bolstering regional troop deployments, underscore efforts to compel Tehran into negotiations for a permanent nuclear blockade.





In a related development, the US government has released a security alert for Iran, cautioning of elevated security protocols, internet blackouts, flight suspensions, and widespread communication curbs. American citizens are urged to depart Iran immediately if feasible, shun protests, keep a low profile, and brace for extended disruptions.





The United States maintains no diplomatic or consular ties with Iran. Switzerland's embassy in Tehran acts as the protecting power for US interests there.





Based On ANI Report







