



India has entered into a pivotal agreement with French firm CILAS for the HELMA-P directed-energy laser system, aimed at countering the escalating threat of hostile drones. Signed on 2 November 2025, this memorandum of understanding, supported by MBDA and Safran Electronics & Defence, marks a significant step in bolstering India's air defence capabilities.





Indian engineering firm Axiscades serves as the systems integrator, ensuring local adaptation in line with New Delhi's push for indigenous defence manufacturing.





The HELMA-P system employs a laser beam of several kilowatts to thermally disable drones by targeting critical components such as sensors, batteries, and electronics. Unlike conventional munitions, it requires no physical ammunition—merely electrical power and cooling—making each engagement cost as little as a few euros. Effective at ranges up to one kilometre, it integrates seamlessly with radar, optical, and acoustic sensors, as well as existing command-and-control networks.





Key Technical Features of HELMA‑P





Parameter Capabilities Type Directed-energy laser, electrically powered Power Several kilowatts Primary effect Thermal destruction of optics, batteries, electronics Platforms Ground units, vehicles, naval ships Cost per shot A few Euros, depending on power consumption Sensors Compatible with radar, optical and acoustic detectors C2 integration Connects to existing command chains French deployment Trials at DGA Biscarrosse, frigate Forbin, Paris 2024 security Industrial partners CILAS, MBDA, Safran





France has rigorously tested HELMA-P in operational scenarios, including trials at the DGA Biscarrosse range and deployment on the frigate Forbin amid challenging maritime conditions. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the system formed part of an urban anti-drone perimeter, demonstrating reliability in cluttered environments alongside jammers and kinetic interceptors. These validations reassure India of its battlefield readiness across diverse terrains, from Himalayan borders to coastal installations.





India's adoption of HELMA-P aligns with a doctrinal shift addressing asymmetric drone threats, particularly after incidents in Ladakh and tensions with Pakistan. Low-cost quadcopters armed with explosives have exposed vulnerabilities, rendering expensive missile intercepts unsustainable—a £300 drone versus a £50,000 missile is an imbalance India seeks to rectify. The new framework combines electronic warfare for jamming, kinetic options for robust targets, and lasers for precise, unlimited engagements.





This deal elevates the France-India defence partnership, building on landmark procurements like 36 Rafale fighters (€8.7 billion), six Scorpène submarines (€3.5 billion), and MICA/SCALP missiles (€1 billion). Valued initially at around €50 million, the HELMA-P MoU emphasises technology transfer and local production under 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. Axiscades' role facilitates domestic maintenance and customisation, reducing reliance on imports.





Compact and versatile, HELMA-P mounts on ground vehicles, tactical platforms, or ships, suiting India's varied operational theatres—high-altitude outposts, desert patrols, and naval bases. In a frontline scenario along the Line of Actual Control, it could neutralise incoming drones post-jamming failure: radar detection leads to laser lock-on, overheating the target until it plummets harmlessly. Against swarms, its rapid cycling offers sustained defence limited only by power supply.





Directed-energy weapons like HELMA-P provide stealthy, smokeless operation with AI-compatible targeting, ideal for minimising collateral damage.





However, limitations persist: atmospheric conditions such as dust, rain, or fog can attenuate the beam, while ranges lag behind missiles. High power needs challenge mobile or elevated deployments, and adversaries may counter with hardened drones or reflective coatings.





By localising HELMA-P, India positions itself within the evolving arms race, adapting systems as threats mutate. This extends beyond military use, raising questions on civilian applications—from securing airports to urban policing—amid privacy and safety concerns. France's progression to higher-power lasers, like the SYDERAL demonstrator, signals ongoing collaboration potential.





HELMA-P cements lasers as a cornerstone of India's next-generation doctrine, offering cost-effective endurance against pervasive drone incursions. It underscores a maturing Indo-French alliance focused on strategic autonomy, with New Delhi leveraging Paris's expertise to indigenise cutting-edge technology.





