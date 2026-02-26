



India stands as Israel's largest arms buyer, with the two nations forging a defence partnership that prioritises cutting-edge technology over headline-grabbing platforms. This relationship has gained fresh momentum during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel on 25-26 February 2026. The trip highlights how integral these ties have become to India's security architecture at a time of escalating global tensions.





The latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) for the period 2020-2024 paints a vivid picture of India's arms import landscape. Russia holds the largest share at 36 per cent, followed closely by France at 33 per cent. Israel accounts for 13 per cent, with the United States at 9.6 per cent, the United Kingdom at 3 per cent, and the remainder from other sources totalling 5.4 per cent.





This distribution underscores a deliberate diversification strategy. While Russia and France dominate through legacy platforms and major programmes in aviation and maritime domains, Israel's contribution punches well above its weight. Notably, India absorbs approximately 34 per cent of Israel's total arms exports, cementing its position as the Jewish state's top customer.





The numbers reveal more than mere volumes; they signal a shift towards technology-intensive capabilities. Russia's enduring role stems from decades of deep platform-level collaboration, including submarines and fighter jets. France's strong showing reflects maturing projects like Rafale aircraft and Scorpene submarines, which bolster India's air and naval superiority.





Israel's 13 per cent share, however, delivers disproportionate strategic value. Its exports to India focus on high-end systems that enhance surveillance, protection, and precision strikes across land, air, sea, and cyber domains. These are not bulk procurements but niche, battle-tested technologies that align seamlessly with India's operational needs.





Breaking down the categories, missiles constitute 35 per cent of India's imports from Israel. This includes long-range precision-guided munitions, loitering ammunition—often dubbed 'kamikaze drones'—and advanced strike weapons. Such systems enable rapid, accurate responses, transforming India's deterrence posture against regional threats.





Sensors make up 24 per cent, encompassing sophisticated radars, electro-optical systems, and border surveillance arrays. These tools provide real-time situational awareness, critical for monitoring volatile frontiers like the Line of Control with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China.





Air-defence systems account for 22 per cent, featuring layered protections against aircraft, drones, and incoming missiles. Israel's renowned Iron Dome and Barak-8 systems, co-developed with India, exemplify this segment, offering robust shields for key assets and population centres.





Smaller but vital categories include naval weapons at 8 per cent, such as Barak missiles for warships; aircraft upgrades at 6 per cent, including avionics for existing fleets; and artillery systems at 3 per cent. Over 80 per cent of these imports comprise advanced tech tailored for surveillance, defence, and precision engagement.





This focus on high-utility systems explains why Israel's slice of the pie matters immensely. Unlike marquee platforms that demand years to integrate, Israeli offerings deploy swiftly with combat-proven reliability. They fill gaps in India's indigenous development timelines, accelerating modernisation without compromising sovereignty.





Prime Minister Modi's visit arrives at a pivotal juncture, poised to elevate this partnership further. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocated a 'hexagon of alliances' involving India and select partners to counter extremist threats and enhance collective security. The agenda promises substantive outcomes beyond ceremonial gestures.





Key discussion areas include expanded defence co-production, intelligence sharing, and ventures into emerging domains. Artificial intelligence for autonomous systems, quantum technologies for secure communications, and cybersecurity protocols feature prominently. Joint development of anti-missile interceptors and directed-energy laser defences could yield game-changing innovations.





Symbolically, PM Modi addressed Israel's Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to do so. The itinerary also incorporates innovation forums, uniting defence giants like Rafael and IAI with agile start-ups, fostering technology transfers and co-innovation ecosystems.





This engagement unfolds amid complex geopolitics. It marks Modi's first trip post the 2023 Gaza conflict, against a backdrop of India's vote alongside over 100 nations critiquing Israeli actions in the West Bank. Regional flashpoints persist, including fears of US-Iran escalation and hesitancy among Global South leaders to visit Israel.





Yet the defence corridor has proven resilient. For India, Israel's appeal lies in delivering deployable, high-impact tech at paces matching urgent timelines—think Heron drones proven in Kargil or Spice bombs in Balakot. This reliability sustains momentum despite diplomatic sensitivities.





Looking ahead, the partnership could redefine India's self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Co-development initiatives, such as the Nag anti-tank missile or MRSAM air defence, already blend Israeli expertise with Indian manufacturing. Future deals may emphasise local production, reducing import dependence while exporting 'Made in India' variants.





In essence, as threats evolve from state actors to non-state hybrids, the India-Israel axis offers agility and edge. Modi's visit not only reaffirms this but propels it into uncharted realms of AI, quantum, and beyond, securing India's vantage in an era of multi-domain warfare.





