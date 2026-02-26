



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, journeyed together on Wednesday to visit an exhibition highlighting remarkable advancements in technology and innovation. This joint visit underscored the deepening ties between India and Israel amid PM Modi's official trip to Jerusalem.





PM Modi shared the moment on X, posting: "After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology." The outing followed Modi's historic address to a Special Plenary of the Knesset, marking him as the first Indian Prime Minister to speak before Israel's parliament.





Upon arriving at the Knesset, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome from Speaker Amir Ohana. The event featured speeches from Netanyahu, Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid, and Ohana, all voicing robust bipartisan endorsement for the India-Israel partnership.





In his address, PM Modi opened by expressing profound thanks to the Speaker for the rare honour. He gratefully acknowledged receiving the 'Speaker of the Knesset' medal, dedicating it to the timeless friendship and mutual democratic values shared by India and Israel.





Modi emphasised the profound bonds linking the two nations, rooted in ancient civilisational heritage and fortified by modern collaborations in technology, innovation, defence, security, and strategic alignment. He portrayed these ties as a dynamic force driving mutual progress.





The Prime Minister highlighted vibrant people-to-people connections, particularly in agriculture, rural development, water management, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. These initiatives, he noted, infuse fresh energy into the bilateral relationship.





He recalled the deep historical exchanges between India and Israel, including the significant roles played by the Indian community in Israel and the Jewish diaspora in India. Both groups have enriched the developmental landscapes of their respective countries.





Addressing a shared stance, Modi reaffirmed the zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism upheld by both nations. He extended heartfelt condolences for the devastating October 7 terror attack, declaring that no excuse could justify such barbarity.





India, he affirmed, stands ready to bolster all endeavours fostering lasting peace and stability in the region. In this vein, Modi spotlighted India's steadfast backing for the Gaza Peace Initiative, as endorsed by the UN Security Council.





Turning to ongoing partnerships, the Prime Minister advocated intensified cooperation within the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the I2U2 framework. These platforms, he argued, hold immense promise for regional connectivity and prosperity.





Modi showcased India's remarkable growth trajectory, urging expanded bilateral efforts in trade, investment, infrastructure, green growth, start-ups, digital solutions, and cutting-edge technologies. He stressed harnessing the ingenuity of the youth to unlock new frontiers.





Expressing delight over the finalisation of a Bilateral Investment Treaty, he pressed for swift conclusion of an ambitious Free Trade Agreement. Such a pact, he said, would tap into the vast untapped trade potential between the two economies.





The leader called for enhanced parliamentary exchanges between these vibrant democracies, leveraging the newly established Parliamentary Friendship Group for Israel in India. This would further solidify institutional bonds.





Drawing philosophical parallels, Modi linked India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—with Israel's Tikkun Olam, the imperative to repair the world. These principles, he observed, reflect converging visions for a harmonious global society.





In closing, PM Modi thanked the Knesset members for their pivotal role in nurturing India-Israel relations. He extended warm wishes for the upcoming Purim festival, symbolising joy and renewal.





This visit and address come at a pivotal moment, reinforcing strategic convergences amid global challenges. The technology exhibition served as a fitting backdrop, symbolising the innovative synergies poised to define future collaborations.





